“Toronto’s Labour Movement Stands Together to Lift Up Their Communities!”

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Queen Street and University to the Canadian National Exhibition, Toronto felt the energy of workers’ power at today’s Labour Day Parade. Marking the 151st year of the Parade and the Year of the Union, Unions across Toronto and York Region came together to spread a message of workers’ power lifting up their communities. Organized by the Toronto & York Region Labour Council, this annual parade rallied union members, their families, and community members from every corner of the City and wider Region.



“Our 220,000 members come from all over the world. We are standing with you,” said Andria Babbington, President of Toronto & York Region Labour Council. “Thank you for the service you do! It’s a shame that workers are falling so far behind, while employers rob you of wages you deserve. Shame on them!” She highlighted the struggles of workers at TVO (members of Canadian Media Guild) and ACTRA members — the latter locked out for more than a year – as well as education, health care and many private sector workers. “When we come out here, we are here to say that workers deserve fairness. Workers deserve to know that when they retire, they will get to do it in dignity,” said Babbington.

Labour Day in Toronto began in 1872, when thousands of workers gathered to protest the arrest of leaders of the Globe Printers’ Strike. This led to the passage of the first Trade Unions Act — a legacy which Toronto’s unions are proud to continue as they fight for a more just and affordable City and region for all working people.

With this in mind, the Labour Movement was pleased to be joined by Toronto’s Mayor, Olivia Chow, in the first Labour Day Parade of her term as Mayor, along with other progressive elected representatives. As Toronto emerges from the challenges created by years of right-wing rule and a global Pandemic, workers have come together to shape a new vision for a new Toronto — a vision that workers are already starting to build.

“We know that there is still much to do in Toronto and in York Region to combat the housing crisis, the affordability crisis, the climate crisis, and the many crises caused by the underfunding of our shared, public infrastructure,” said President Babbington, “But the solution to these crises begins with organizing together in our workplaces and in all of our communities! Only together can we build a region for all working people. Let me tell employers and governments: we are not getting ready to fight. We are ready.”

