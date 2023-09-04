Submit Release
Call for applications: Communication Labs for civil society organisations in Armenia and Georgia

The EU-funded ‘Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility’ project invites civil society organisations (CSOs) from Armenia and Georgia to apply for the Communication Labs – a dedicated capacity building programme for Armenian and Georgian CSOs to help them develop and launch their own communication campaigns with EU support. 

The Communication Labs seek to equip CSOs with the essential skills, resources, and mentorship needed to develop and implement impactful communication campaigns. These campaigns will raise awareness about the important role of civil society and promote a positive public perception of CSOs as drivers of change and community mobilisers.

Up to 20 civil society organisations, ten from Armenia and ten from Georgia, will be selected to participate in the Communication Labs with their campaign ideas. As a final stage of the capacity building programme, up to six campaign ideas will be selected and will get EU funding for the implementation and launch.

The application form should be submitted in English only.

The deadline for applications is 25 September.

