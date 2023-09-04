Head-Mounted Display Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global head-mounted display market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the increasing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and the expanding use of head-mounted displays in numerous sectors, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Head-mounted displays are wearable devices that can project images directly in the wearer's field of vision. They are commonly used in various applications, including gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and military training. They play a crucial role in providing immersive experiences, enhancing productivity, and facilitating advanced training methods, thereby propelling the head-mounted display market growth. Apart from their primary function of image projection, head-mounted displays also possess excellent tracking and interactive capabilities, making them a versatile tool in various professional settings, including healthcare, education, and industrial design.
The growing consumer interest in immersive technologies is driving the global head-mounted display market growth. As awareness of the benefits associated with VR and AR experiences increases, there has been a significant shift towards immersive gaming and entertainment solutions, leading to a surge in demand for head-mounted display devices. Additionally, the rapid advancements in display technology have further contributed to the rising popularity of these devices, with newer models offering superior image quality, comfort, and user interaction.
The broadening applications of head-mounted displays in various industries also significantly contribute to the head-mounted display market expansion. In the healthcare sector, these devices are used for surgical planning and patient education, providing a detailed, interactive visualisation of medical conditions and treatment plans. In the education sector, head-mounted displays are utilised to create engaging and immersive learning environments, effectively enhancing comprehension and retention of complex concepts.
Further, head-mounted displays are seeing increased adoption in industrial settings for tasks like equipment maintenance, quality control, and worker training. Their ability to overlay digital information on the real world can significantly improve productivity and accuracy in these areas, thus increasing the head-mounted display market demand.
Moreover, the rapid development of wearable technology and the advent of 5G connectivity have led to an increased focus on head-mounted displays as a promising platform for next-generation communication and computing solutions. With the growing popularity of remote work and the rising demand for mobile computing capabilities, head-mounted displays have emerged as an important tool for facilitating seamless virtual collaboration and information access, thereby accelerating the head-mounted display market development.
Head-Mounted Display Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, technology, component, connectivity, product, application, end user, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Slide-on HMD
Discrete HMD
Integrated HMD
Market Breakup by Technology
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Market Breakup by Component
Processors and Memory
Displays
Lenses
Sensors
Controllers
Cameras
Cases and Connectors
Others
Market Breakup by Connectivity
Wired
Wireless
Market Breakup by Product
Head Mounted Display
Head Mounted Computing/ Wearable Glasses
Market Breakup by Application
Security
Tracking
Training and Simulation
Imaging
Market Breakup by End User
Consumer
Commercial
Enterprise and Industry
Engineering and Design
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defence
Education
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global head-mounted display companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Sony Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oculus (Facebook Technologies, LLC)
Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.
Magic Leap, Inc.
Levono Group
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Others
