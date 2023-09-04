Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Report 2022-2031 | Closer Look at the Industry Opportunities and Challenges

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Report

The non-agricultural segment held the largest share of nearly two-thirds of the global controlled release fertilizers market in 2021.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-agricultural segment held the largest share of nearly two-thirds of the global controlled release fertilizers market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The need for huge amount of feedstock in order to produce electricity and fuel resources drive the demand for controlled release fertilizers in the non-agricultural segment. However, the agricultural segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2031. Rise in demand for agricultural products due to surge in population drives the demand for control release fertilizers in this segment.

Controlled Release Fertilizers (CRF) are a type of fertilizer designed to release nutrients slowly and steadily over an extended period, providing plants with a consistent and balanced supply of essential nutrients. This technology is used in agriculture and horticulture to improve nutrient efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and enhance crop yields.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/controlled-release-fertilizers-market/purchase-options

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The controlled release fertilizers market has been steadily growing due to the increasing demand for efficient nutrient management in agriculture. Farmers are increasingly adopting CRFs to improve crop yields and reduce the risk of nutrient runoff and leaching.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: One of the primary drivers for the growth of CRFs is their environmental benefits. These fertilizers help reduce nutrient runoff into water bodies, which can lead to water pollution and harmful algal blooms. By releasing nutrients slowly, CRFs minimize nutrient losses.

𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Controlled release fertilizers are used across various crop types, including cereals, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and turf and ornamental plants. The adoption of CRFs varies depending on the specific crop and regional agricultural practices.

The soil segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global controlled release fertilizers market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Rise in population and surge in the demand for food products have led to the increase in the demand for crop production in the agricultural industry, leading to the utilization of controlled release fertilizers to improve crop yield. However, the others segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% in 2031. The growing demand for food globally is expected to primarily drive the demand for water soluble fertilizers in the future as they provide several advantages over conventional fertilizers, including high utilization rate, higher crop yield in limited areas, and enhanced nutrient absorption in the soil.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: CRFs use various technologies to control nutrient release, including polymer-coated granules, sulfur-coated urea, and encapsulation. Each technology has its advantages and is suitable for different applications.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: The controlled release fertilizers market includes both multinational companies and smaller, specialized manufacturers. Some prominent companies in the CRF market include ICL Group, Yara International, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Nutrien, and Haifa Group.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global controlled release fertilizers market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, in the region. Due to the rapidly increasing population and the growing demand for food in this region, agriculturists are using advanced products and specialty fertilizers such as controlled release fertilizers to heighten crop yields. They are also focusing on modernizing their farming methods with the help of these fertilizers to boost harvest and fulfill the ever-rising demand for food.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The adoption of controlled release fertilizers varies by region. Developed agricultural markets, such as North America and Western Europe, have seen significant adoption due to the emphasis on sustainable agriculture. Emerging markets, like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are also witnessing increased usage as awareness of the benefits of CRFs grows.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The use of controlled release fertilizers is subject to regulatory oversight in many countries. Regulations may govern the labeling, handling, and application of CRFs to ensure their safe and effective use.

Growing demand for agricultural products across the globe due to surge in population, rise in penetration of controlled and slow-release fertilizers, harmful effects on the environment associated with the use of conventional fertilizers, and the need for control fertilizers to improve crop yield fuel the growth of the global controlled release fertilizers market. However, high cost of controlled and slow release fertilizers due to the use of new technologies used in their production and lack of awareness among growers and farmers about the benefits of these fertilizers hinder the market growth.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: The CRF market is expected to continue growing as agriculture strives to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Innovations in CRF technologies, such as precision agriculture and smart fertilization systems, are likely to play a significant role in shaping the market's future.

According to the report, the global controlled release fertilizers industry is estimated to generate $2.3 billion in 2021 and $4.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Yara International ASA

- Nutrien Ltd.

- The Mosaic Company

- ICL Group

- Nufram Ltd.

- Kingenta

- ScottsMiracle-Gro

- Koch Industries

- Helena Chemical Company

- SQM

- JNC Corporation

- Haifa Chemicals

- AGLUKON

- Pursell Agri-Tech

- Ekompany International BV

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31857

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.