Pure Coconut Water Market Size Report Highlights Remarkable Expansion | Expected to Hit USD 6.81 Billion by 2027

Pure Coconut Water Market

Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications, rise in consumption of natural sports drinks, and innovation in taste

Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pure Coconut Water Market Size was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $4.77 billion from 2019 to 2027. The market growth is propelled by rise in demand for coconut water as an energy drink. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Hence, the demand for pure coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients, which is expected to drive the pure coconut water market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5605

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications, surge in consumption of natural sports drinks, and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market. However, stagnant decline in production of coconut as compared to rise in demand restrains the market growth. Contrarily, innovations in taste & flavor of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverages create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in pure coconut water market include Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2o Pure Coconut Water, Taste Nirvana, Craze Foods Ltd, Goya Foods, Inc, Foco Pure Coconut Water, Cococoast, Wai Koko Coconut Water, and Mojo Organics Inc. These players are introducing new products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale.

Based on flavor, the original flavor segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global pure coconut water market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed tovitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and low fat &calories content in original flavor and high quality of coconut water.However, the chocolate flavor segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2027.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2c384ca96d43e35ce1c2d55e7e9a1724

Based on portion size, the market is segmented into small portion size (600ml) and large portion size (more than 600ml). Small portion size (600ml) segment held the major share of pure coconut water, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attribute to the higher preference allocated to the smaller packaging due to benefit of single-time solo consumption.

Based on end user, food services held the major share of pure coconut water market. This is attributed to increase in purchasing power of consumers and increased rise in spending on luxury foods & beverages have led to a rapid growth of the food service industry, resulting in an increased demand for coconut water and its products.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in pure coconut water market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of original flavor pure coconut water among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5605

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Fruit Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fruit-puree-market-A16912

Avocado Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocado-puree-market-A16925

Tomato Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tomato-puree-market-A11031

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.