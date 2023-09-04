Carbon Black Market Development Outlook 2026: Business Strategies with Growth Insights and Emerging Trends

Carbon Black Market Research

The carbon black market is a global industry involved in the production and sale of carbon black, which is a fine black powder consisting of nearly pure carbon.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon black market is segmented on the basis of process, grade, application, and geography. Based on process, the market is divided into furnace black, channel, acetylene black, and lampblack. The furnace black segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. However, the segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The carbon black market is a global industry involved in the production and sale of carbon black, which is a fine black powder consisting of nearly pure carbon. Carbon black is primarily used as a reinforcing filler in rubber products and as a black pigment in inks, paints, and plastics. It is a critical component in various industries, including tire manufacturing, automotive, industrial, and construction.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Carbon black is mainly used in the rubber industry to improve the durability and strength of tires and other rubber products. It also finds applications in plastics, inks, coatings, and various specialty products.

The market is bifurcated into tires, coatings, plastics, printing inks, and toners. The global carbon black market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share in 2018, contributing to three-fifths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The tire industry is the largest consumer of carbon black, accounting for a significant portion of the market's demand. Carbon black is used to enhance the wear resistance and grip of tires.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬: The growth of the automotive industry, urbanization, and increased demand for high-quality and long-lasting tires drive the carbon black market. Additionally, the expansion of the manufacturing sector in developing countries contributes to market growth.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤: There are different types and grades of carbon black, including furnace black, channel black, thermal black, and acetylene black, each with distinct properties suitable for various applications.

Rising penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry and increase in demand from the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global carbon black market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent guidelines toward use of carbon black curtails down the growth to some extent. However, need for green alternatives to bring down carbon footprints is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:The carbon black production process can release carbon dioxide (CO2) and other pollutants, which has led to environmental concerns. Some companies are working on developing more sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The carbon black industry is competitive, with several major players dominating the market globally. Some of the leading carbon black manufacturers include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., among others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: The carbon black market is distributed worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being a significant consumer and producer due to its thriving automotive and manufacturing industries. Other key regions for carbon black production and consumption include North America, Europe, and South America.

On the basis of grade, the market is categorized into specialty and conductive. The specialty grade segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: The price of carbon black can be subject to fluctuations due to factors like raw material costs (typically feedstock like oil and natural gas), supply and demand dynamics, and economic conditions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Various environmental regulations and standards may impact the carbon black industry. Manufacturers need to comply with emissions regulations and adopt sustainable practices.

Increased penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry and surge in demand from the cosmetic market drive the growth of the global carbon black market. However, stringent guidelines toward use of carbon black hamper the market growth. On the contrary, need for green alternatives would open new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: The carbon black market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing automotive production, the expansion of industrial sectors, and the development of specialty carbon black products. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability and the development of eco-friendly carbon black production methods.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbon black market was pegged at $17.50 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $23.0 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019–2026.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

- SABIC,

- Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd.,

- Cabot Corporation, Dow Inc.,

- Birla Carbon Public Company Limited,

- Nouryon

- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

- Dominion Colour Corporation

- Phillips Carbon Black Limited

- BASF SE.

