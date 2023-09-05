Green Bioactives appoints new Chair of the Board
Green Bioactives appoints Thomas Nagy as its new Chair of the BoardEDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Bioactives Limited has today announced the appointment of Thomas Nagy as Non-executive Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. Thomas succeeds founder Gary Loake who will continues in the position of Chief Scientific Officer.
”I am delighted to join Green Bioactives as the Chair of the Board at this exciting time of continued growth and expansion of the company. As a biotech industry veteran, I strongly believe Green Bioactives with its unique proprietary technology and strong team has what it takes to offer powerful new solutions for the global cosmetics, food ingredients, and nutraceuticals markets, making the world a better place. On the near term, the technology ultimately will secure a broad range of sustainable products for consumers and over the longer term, Green Bioactives will continue to play a leadership role in plant cell culture, helping to address a broad range of global sustainability issues” said Nagy.
Thomas brings a wealth of international experience in both large companies and SMEs. He currently holds board positions at the EVERY Company and GlycoSpot which follows on from his role in the executive management team at Novozymes A/S for more than a decade and then, most recently, setting up the BioInnovation Institute in Copenhagen.
Thomas’ biotech experience and track record of fundraising will play a key part in guiding the Green Bioactives management team through its journey of growth and success.
David McElroy, CEO of Green Bioactives, commented: “It’s fantastic to have Thomas join the Green Bioactives team and we look forward to working with him to best realise Green Bioactives vision to improve lives with sustainable plant-derived natural products. Thomas has a wealth of valuable commercial and industrial experience international, especially around the scale up of cell-based production systems and more recently in the biobased products startup and venture space. We’re excited about continuing on our own growth journey with Thomas by our side.”
The appointment of Nagy demonstrates Green Bioactives commitment to excellence in the biotech arena and their desire to accelerate its expansion plans under strong leadership and high quality governance.
About Green Bioactives
Green Bioactives is a world leader in the development of ingredients using its proprietary Plant Cell Culture Technology for use in the cosmetic, nutraceutical, pharma and agricultural industries.
Green Bioactives’ Plant Cell Culture Technology has enabled them to revolutionise the way that plant derived ingredients are produced, using sustainable methods of cultivation without the need to destroy trees and habitats. This means they can naturally and sustainably produce ingredients that may otherwise be challenging to obtain at the required volume.
For more information visit: www.greenbioactives.com
