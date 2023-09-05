Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,027 in the last 365 days.

Green Bioactives appoints new Chair of the Board

Green Bioactives

Green Bioactives Chair, Thomas Nagy

Green Bioactives appoints Thomas Nagy as its new Chair of the Board

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Bioactives Limited has today announced the appointment of Thomas Nagy as Non-executive Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. Thomas succeeds founder Gary Loake who will continues in the position of Chief Scientific Officer.

”I am delighted to join Green Bioactives as the Chair of the Board at this exciting time of continued growth and expansion of the company. As a biotech industry veteran, I strongly believe Green Bioactives with its unique proprietary technology and strong team has what it takes to offer powerful new solutions for the global cosmetics, food ingredients, and nutraceuticals markets, making the world a better place. On the near term, the technology ultimately will secure a broad range of sustainable products for consumers and over the longer term, Green Bioactives will continue to play a leadership role in plant cell culture, helping to address a broad range of global sustainability issues” said Nagy.

Thomas brings a wealth of international experience in both large companies and SMEs. He currently holds board positions at the EVERY Company and GlycoSpot which follows on from his role in the executive management team at Novozymes A/S for more than a decade and then, most recently, setting up the BioInnovation Institute in Copenhagen.

Thomas’ biotech experience and track record of fundraising will play a key part in guiding the Green Bioactives management team through its journey of growth and success.

David McElroy, CEO of Green Bioactives, commented: “It’s fantastic to have Thomas join the Green Bioactives team and we look forward to working with him to best realise Green Bioactives vision to improve lives with sustainable plant-derived natural products. Thomas has a wealth of valuable commercial and industrial experience international, especially around the scale up of cell-based production systems and more recently in the biobased products startup and venture space. We’re excited about continuing on our own growth journey with Thomas by our side.”

The appointment of Nagy demonstrates Green Bioactives commitment to excellence in the biotech arena and their desire to accelerate its expansion plans under strong leadership and high quality governance.





About Green Bioactives
Green Bioactives is a world leader in the development of ingredients using its proprietary Plant Cell Culture Technology for use in the cosmetic, nutraceutical, pharma and agricultural industries.

Green Bioactives’ Plant Cell Culture Technology has enabled them to revolutionise the way that plant derived ingredients are produced, using sustainable methods of cultivation without the need to destroy trees and habitats. This means they can naturally and sustainably produce ingredients that may otherwise be challenging to obtain at the required volume.

For more information visit: www.greenbioactives.com

CONTACTS
Chris Meaney (Chief Business Officer)
info@greenbioactives.com

Chris Meaney
Green Bioactives
+44 1315140831
chris.meaney@greenbioactives.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Green Bioactives appoints new Chair of the Board

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more