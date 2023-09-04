PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2023 Super Health Centers to bring primary care, medical consultations and early detection of diseases in communities, says Bong Go during groundbreaking in Nabas, Aklan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the Department of Health and the local government of Nabas, Aklan for the successful groundbreaking of the town's Super Health Center in Barangay Poblacion on Friday, September 1. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection of diseases, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in rural communities. It will also help decongest hospitals, according to Go who continues to advocate for its establishment in strategic areas across the country in coordination with the DOH. The groundbreaking in Nabas town was attended by Congressman Ted "Nonong" Haresco, Vice Mayor James Solanoy, and Councilor Leovilyn Dela Torre. "Maraming salamat po Senator Bong Go sa pagbigay mo po ng Super Health Center sa ating bayan na Nabas. Makakatulong po ito sa mga constituent po namin dito sa Nabas at tsaka di lang po Nabas ang ma-cater nito, pati po ibang karatig bayan," Mayor Solanoy said. "Talagang tunay na ikaw ang Mr. Malasakit. Maraming maraming salamat, mula pa noong Typhoon Ursula, panahon ng COVID, at kahit ngayon, nandyan po ang inyong pagbibigay ng tunay na serbisyo. Kaya po mahal kayo ng bayan, lalung-lalo na po mahal kayo ng Aklan. Kaya number one kayo sa puso namin, sa isip namin... number one po kayo, I believe, sa buong Pilipinas na binibigyan mo po ng inyong pagmamahal at pagseserbisyo," said Cong. Haresco. In a video message, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, underscored the vital role of such facilities in bridging the gap between the government and the Filipino people, ensuring easy access to essential healthcare services. "Nais ko pong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong pagbati at pasasalamat sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Nabas, Aklan sa matagumpay na groundbreaking ng Super Health Center ng inyong bayan," Go said. He stressed the commitment of the government to bring healthcare closer to the people, alleviating the burden of traveling long distances to receive basic health services. "Ang tagumpay na ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa pagpapabuti ng kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan. Ito ay nagpapakita ng dedikasyon ng ating pamahalaan na dalhin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ng mas malapit sa ating mga kababayan. Layunin natin na tiyakin na hindi na nila kailangang maglakbay nang malayo para lang makakuha ng mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan," he added. The Super Health Center will serve as a hub for various healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine. These centers can also be used as satellite vaccination sites for those Filipinos who live far from the urban centers. "Ang Super Health Center naman ay medium type version ng polyclinic, at improved version ng rural health unit. Sa SHC ay mapagkakalooban ang pasyente ng primary care, konsultasyon at early detection ng kanyang sakit. May 307 na napondohan noong 2022 at 322 naman ngayong taon. Itinatayo ito sa mga strategic areas na natukoy ng DOH," Go explained. In Aklan, there will be other Super Health Centers to be established in Tangalan, Kalibo, Ibajay, Balete, Batan, Malay, New Washington, and Numancia. Go reiterated his commitment to further enhance the country's health sector. He then highlighted the Malasakit Centers and Regional Specialty Centers as integral components of the government's healthcare strategy. "Malasakit Centers and Regional Specialty Centers play a crucial role in our efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare services across the nation. We will continue to support and expand these initiatives to ensure that every Filipino receives the healthcare they deserve," Go said. The Malasakit Center program streamlines government medical assistance programs for indigent patients. Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, every DOH-run hospital, plus the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City, are mandated to have their own Malasakit Center. Other public hospitals may also have a Malasakit Center upon assessment of DOH to ensure they meet the criteria provided in the law. There are now 158 operational Malasakit centers across the country that have benefitted more than seven million Filipinos so far according to DOH data. In particular, the residents can visit the Malasakit Center located at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo, Aklan. Regional Specialty Centers, on the other hand, focus on delivering specialized healthcare services in various regions, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment. RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate, mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. "Bilang inyong principal sponsor, ako po ang nag-defend nito sa Senado, nakakuha po tayo ng boto na 24-0 sa Senado dahil sang-ayon na rin po sa ating mga kasamahan na makakabuti po ito para sa lahat, makakatulong sa mahihirap," he cited further. Serving as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go likewise supported various projects in Aklan including the construction of local roads in Makato, installation of streetlights in Tangalan, construction of an evacuation center in Numancia, and the construction of a two-story building for the Ibajay District Hospital and the rehabilitation of the Ibajay Municipal Park. He also supported the construction of roads in Balete and Makato, riverbank protection structures along the Tigayon-Kalibo and Minalezo sections of the Kalibo River, and a multipurpose building for monitoring emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and a multipurpose building in Balete. He was also instrumental in the rehabilitation of the Altavas and Libacao public parks.