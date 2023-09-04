PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2023 INTERPELLATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS WITH VP SARA DUTERTE AND OTHER DEPED OFFICIALS DURING THE SENATE DELIBERATION OF THE AGENCY'S PROPOSED 2024 BUDGET

September 4, 2023 SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS (SRH): Secretary, Madam Chair, the DepEd has been allocated, following the questioning of the Minority Leader, has been allocated confidential funds amounting to P150 million. The present-day Department of Education was eventually mandated through Republic Act 9155, otherwise known as the Governance of Basic Education Act of 2001 which establishes the mandate of this agency. So ano pong mga probisyon na RA 9155 ang nago-authorize ng intelligence collection efforts ng DepEd, Madam Chair? VP SARA DUTERTE (VPSD): Yes, in a gist uh, the mandate of the Department of Education is to provide accessible, equitable and quality basic education, which necessarily includes a safe and enabling learning environment for learners and uh safe space for teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education inside our schools. SRH: So dito po, sa providing accessible and the other adjectives of the kind of quality education at saka yung creating a safe environment, dito hinuhugot ng DepEd yung mandate even for intelligence collection efforts? VPSD: Yes. Uh we want to provide a safe and enabling learning environment primarily for our learners, but safe spaces as well for our teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education. As cited earlier, we have data of the recruitment of uh the minors in insurgency, in violent extremism, we have data on gangsterism in our schools. We have... We are currently working with another government agency with regard to employees' email accounts, DepEd employees' email accounts that are involved in child pornography and among others, your honor. SRH: Thank you, Madam Secretary. I-follow up ko yung puntong iyon about recruitment. But before that, earlier Madam Secretary, we asked some questions about the confidential funds of the OVP. Similarly, aling mga mandates ng DepEd yung masusuportahan nung aforementioned allocation ng confidential funds. VPSD: Your honor, uh, again it's providing a safe and enabling learning environment for our learners and safe spaces for our teaching and non-teaching Department of Education personnel. SRH: Salamat, Madam Secretary. But again, similar sa isang observation ko kanina sa hearing natin on the OVP budget, may mga secondary mandates or, not even mandates, requirements para sa operations whether ng isang office or department that are more properly generated and provided by other more qualified doon sa aspetong iyon, more qualified na ahensya ng gobyerno, under that principle of complementarity of operations ng napakaraming departments at offices at agencies sa ating gobyerno. In any case, Madam Secretary, in general terms, sa ilang mga subjects o sa aling mga entities magfo-focus ang DepEd sa kanyang surveillance o intelligence-gathering efforts? At anong intelligence tungkol sa mga subjects na ito ang ire-require ng DepEd? VPSD: Your honor, uh this will be directed uh in the anti-insurgency, in the anti-terrorism and violent extremism with regard to pornograpy, child pornography, drugs cases, criminality and gangsterism. As well as other sexual exploitation complaints and reports. SRH: Thank you, Madam Secretary. So dito makakabalik nga ako doon sa una niyong binanggit tungkol sa recruitment. So kung ganito po yung mga sinasabing mga subject ng surveillance and intelligence gathering, ano ang magdi-distinguish sa efforts ng DepEd in this regard doon sa mga ginagawa na ng AFP, PNP, NICA, NTF-Elcac at yung iba nating security agencies? VPSD: Yes, we have a different mandate from the other government agencies. Basically, theirs is very broad, Department of Education is very specific. We target our learners, our teaching and non-teaching DepEd personnel. SRH: Madam Sec, I appreciate yung pagdi-distinguish niyo sa mandates, but on the contrary, I would say dahil DepEd budget ang pinag-uusapan ngayon, sa usapin ng edukasyon, ang may broad mandate ay yung DepEd. At yung may specific, mamaya itatanong ko nga kasi specialized or niche mandate, ay yung mga security agencies. So yes, different mandates pero yung may broad mandate sa edukasyon in general would be DepEd, and yung specific would be those security agencies. And tinatanong ko po ito because it seems yung pag-generate ng useful intelligence ay napaka-specialized, even niche na professional activity. At para makuha itong useful intelligence, kailangan may kahit papaanong control mula doon sa end-user or users as to anong intelligence iyong kinakailangan. Tapos yung information, kailangan kolektahin nga sa iba't-ibang sources, kailangan siyang i-collate, kailangan siyang i-analyze tapos gagawin siya into yung intelligence na eventually idi-disseminate doon sa end-user, tulad na in this case, DepEd. Hindi yung generator, pero yung end-user, so the cycle can begin again. Kaya nga nabanggit ko rin kaninang umaga, kaya nga this process commonly referred to siya as the intelligence cycle. So in what ways po, itong mga requirements, itong mga steps sa intelligence cycle, in what ways ito mashe-share o mako-coordinate, halimbawa kahit sa OVP, as well as mashe-share o mako-coordinate doon ulit sa NICA, sa PNP, sa AFP, sa NTF-ELCAC, para ma-reduce yung duplication of efforts. VPSD: Your honor, I did not say broad mandate in education. I said broad mandate in their specific uh, function of surveillance. The other government agencies, particularly, PDEA< PNP, AFP, they have a very broad mandate. They do not focus on basic education, the learners and the teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education. ON the other hand, the Department of Education, we are present, we are there, hand-in-hand with the learners and our teaching and non-teaching personnel. We are very specific in our surveillance that we only conduct it in our schools. And of course, if the illegal activity involves learners of our schools or teachers of our schools but it happens outside of the school. As to your other question, your honor, with regard to the processing of uh intelligence information, you are correct. This is precisely why we hired security consultants in the Department of Education wherein our field operations directly coordinate with our two security consultants and these two security consultants liaise with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies with regard to actionable intelligence information. SRH: Salamat, Madam Secretary. So I stand corrected, ang sinabi ng good secretary ay yung may broad mandate dito sa surveillance, et cetera ay yung mga intelligence and security agencies. Pero sinasabi niyo pa rin na may specific mandate kahit sa intelligence and surveillance na iyon ang DepEd. Even as I stand corrected, I would still aver na in terms of the intelligence collection o collation, analysis and turning into useful intelligence, I would even say na even that, kahit sa context ng educational sector or system na pinamumunuan ng DepEd, still remains with the intelligence and security agencies. Dahil kahit sa paghawak at paggamit- Kaninang umaga, sinabi ng good secretary, good vice president, yung VPSPG naga-adjust depende sa intelligence na binibigay sa kanya and gumagawa ng rekomendasyon sa OVP. In the same way, I would still aver na if we leave intelligence to the experts, kahit sa loob ng DepEd, nanatili siyang intelligence user, pero yung nagge-generate ng intel is still yung mga intel agencies natin. And lalo na po, when yung sinasabi ng good secretary na activities or groups na sinu-surveil are doing their activities outside the schools, so lalo nang outside the physical spaces ng education system, lalo nang ang whether broad or specific mandate ay nanatiling yung mayroon talagang intel mandate sa ating bansa, sa ating gobyerno. At ito yung mga intelligence agencies and not DepEd itself, except as an intelligence user sa tail-end ng intelligence cycle, Madam Chair, Madam Secretary. VPSD: Yes, Madam Chair, your honor. You can aver and we take note of your assertion, your honor. SRH: Thank you, Madam Secretary, Madam Chair. Moving on to some general questions, tungkol sa enrollment rate. While the department is pushing for the improvement of quality education, it's concerning that we are failing to reach the 100% enrollment rate of the 28.8 million school-age population - one of DepEd's most fundamental goals. HIndi po ba ito yung first test of education leadership? Makakapasok lahat, walang batang maiiwan, tulad sa video kanina. Kung ganoon pa rin, anong strategies ang pinaplano ng DepEd para maimplementa yung prevention ng bilang na ito from dropping further, Madam Chair? VPSD: Yes, Usec. Poa will answer the question. Usec. Poa: Good afternoon, your honor. As to the enrollment rate, if I may just start with the- Baka po kasi misleading din yung current number of enrollees natin sa ngayon. Last year po kasi 28.4 tayo, of course we're also targeting to be within that range for this year. Today, if I'm not mistaken, nasa 25.2 million po yung enrollees natin, but we feel or we are of the position that this might just be a timing difference. Kasi po, karamihan po sa atin mahilig sa last day, kumbaga, hindi pa nage-enroll at ang nangyayari, pag pumapasok na po yung bata sa school, doon lang nako-confirm yung enrollment po nila and it takes time for the schools to encode and transmit to the central office. So we are observing for another week or two, just to see po kung ano ang datos natin. But usually, ang last day of enrollment natin for late enrollees ay within the month of September. But hopefully, your honors, even before the plenary, we can at least give you an updated report on what is indicatively our enrollment for this year. Secondly, doon naman po sa overall efforts, as you know, school-based feeding program is actually one of the ways na hindi napapansin pero ito yung ways to prevent yung ating mga dropouts. Kasi maraming nagda-dropout dahil walang trabaho, walang makain. So, kapag binibigyan natin ng pagkain yung bata, it also helps encourage the families na i-enroll yung mga bata. It also improves not only academic performance but also enrollment rates. Another would be yung ALS natin, yun alternative learning system. Ang ginagawa po diyan, yung age-appropriate pa na ALS learner, once mapasok po siya sa ALS, ine-encourage po nating mabalik sa formal schooling system. So these are the two programs. Of course, we will not stop there. We are still monitoring kung ano ba yung mga reasons ng mga dropouts natin at unti-unti tayong magku-cultivate ng mga programs targeted towards that, your honor. SRH: Thank you rin, Usec. I have a couple of questions also sa school-based feeding program sa patapos ng interpellation ko sa department. Moving on to the blended learning program, Madam Chair. During the 2024 DepEd budget deliberation at the House of Representatives, you stated that DepEd is pursuing another track to improve basic education that the department wants to institutionalize the blended learning program and are eyeing to leverage technology in pursuit of this plan. Kung ganoon, with that pronouncement in mind, pwede po bang malaman yung rationale sa P2.24 billion decrease sa computerization program budget? Kasi kung naghahanap po tayo sa heavier dependence ang reliance sa ICT para i-improve yung basic education, bakit hindi ito nagtutugma sa budget allocation at tila may dissonance sa pagitan ng pronouncements at budget allocation? VPSD: Madam Chair, your honor, Usec. Poa will ans2er the question. Usec. Poa: Thank you, Madam Chair, your honor. Doon po sa tanong kung bakit bumaba pa yung computerization budget natin, it's because actually mataas pio yung initial proposal niya. Pero this year, we still have yung ating 2022 continuing funds na hindi pa po nagamit kasi hindi na po tayo bumili ng karagdagang laptops last year. So this year po, ang binibili natin ay yung mga tinatawag na e-learning cards, yung pong may laman na 46 units na laptop for each cart. At yung po ay nasimulan lang natin this year. In fact, this year's budget, if I'm not mistaken, is around P16 billion just for the CP. So minarapat po namin na P8 billion muna yung i-propose natin just to ensure na ma-utilize muna natin lahat ng budget natin this year. Kasi kahit po yung 2023, may tendency na maging continuing funds siya for next year. But of course, best efforts is ma-procure po natin, ma-obligate at ma-disburse lahat ng DCP funds natin this year. And then P8 billion for next year, which we feel will be sufficient. And then from there, we will again strategize, see if there is a need for more budget basing on our absorptive capacity to also procure these items and we will propose accordingly during the next budget cycle, your honor. SRH: Pero Usec, kung iko-combine yung continuing funds niyo 2022 tapos yung P8B, sasapat na yun para i-cover yung gastos niyo dapat sa computerization program sa susunod na taon, 2024? Usec. Poa: To be honest, hindi pa po natin mako-cover talaga lahat ng schools, your honor. But since ngayon namin iro-roll out itong e-learning carts, sa totoo lang ,it's really more of an exercise of fiscal responsibility. Gusto nating makita muna kung talagang ano ba yung timeline pag-procure. And then, to be honest, we were a bit conservative with the P8 billion for next year. But based on our performance in terms of budget utilization diyan sa DC program this year and next year, we will propose an appropriate budget going forward. SRH: At pag sinabi niyo, Usec, na mas gusto niyong makita muna, may pagka- Pag nagro-roll out on a trial basis- Not exactly expe- Pilot. May pagka-pilot po ba yung computerization program as of next year? At kung ganoon anong percentage ng mga eskwelahan sa basic education level ang tina-target ng department ma-cover na. Usec. Poa: Thank you. We can say that in a way, your honor because dati po yung binibili natin laptops for teachers, even laptops for non-teaching personnel. Ngayon lang talaga magfu-full blown tayo sa e-learning carts. Although there were schools, I understand from the previous years na nabigyan ng e-learning carts as a test. Ngayon, kumbaga ito na yung direksyon natin na mage-elearning carts tayo. For the specific numbers, if I may just pass you on to the Usec for Admin, who will have the base- Kasi siya po ang Usec for IT also. He will have, at least the deliverables in terms of the e-learning carts. Usec. Mempin: Your honor, for '22 and '23, we have 6,416 e-learning carts consists of 295,136 laptops. Then, actually, aside from the e-learning cart po, we are giving also smart TV packages to our elementary schools which consist of 2,985 smart TV packages, consist of 14,925 smart TV. Also for '22 and 2023, we are also giving 60,110 laptops for teachers and 10,719 laptops for the non-teaching because the Department of Education's downloaded some of the ancillary tasks from our teachers to our admin officer and PDO personnel. So that's for the 2022 and 2023 budget. And for 2024 NEP, our proposed budget, we are targeting to provide 1,410 e-learning cart, consists of 64,860 laptops and also 5,818 smart TV packages with 34,500 laptops for teachers and 4,001 laptops for non-teaching personnel. Actually, ma'am, if we will be asked how long we'll be able to have a 1:1 ratio, up to 2028, we actually need P181 billion to have enough laptops for our learners, teachers and non-teaching personnel. But we also have to factor in the life of the laptops or IT which is average five years, ma'am. SRH: If I can just put on record my questions para rin mapag-isipan na rin ng DepEd. Yung last follow up question ko kay Usec, maybe for answering also in the second round, so given yung mga na-provide niyo na na e-learning carts, smart TV packages at saka laptops noong 2022, ngayong 2023, at balak niyo sa 2024, by 2024, ilang percent na ng mga schools natin ang na-cover? 50% na ba, 25% pa lang, 75% na ba? Salamat, Usec. And Madam Chair, just for the record, yung itatanong ko na lang sa second round ay actually parang dalawang tanong na lang. Isa pang tanong sa blended learning program, kung nakapag-kondukta ang DepEd ng study o evaluation sa readiness ng mga paaralan natin, ng mga estudyante at kanilang pamilya para sa blended learning. And then last two questions nga tungkol sa school-based feeding program na tinalakay ni Usec. Poa kanina. So yung mga tanong doon, follow up sa tanong ni Minority Leader kanina, gaano ka-confident ang DepEd na ma-aachieve yung mga targets at objectives niya doon sa SBFP sa susunod na taon and lastly, ano yung current actions na ina-undertake ng DepEd para siguruhin na wala nang delays sa implementasyon ng feeding program. At na yung pondo na io-authorize ng Kongreso ay mau-utilize properly ng mga objectives ng programs. Just to reiterate yung sinabi ko rin kaninang umaga doon sa budget ng OVP, regarding intelligence, the whole intelligence cycle, starting from surveillance onward. Let's leave intel to the experts and let our offices and departments, OVP man, DepEd man at lahat ng iba pa sa ating gobyerno, focus on their true mandates.