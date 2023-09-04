PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2023 Transcript of Senator Pia S. Cayetano's inputs on behalf of EDCOM II at the DepEd budget hearing

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Senior Vice Chair, Senate Finance Committee overseeing the education and health budget I just need to put this on record, because this is also an output of EDCOM II regarding textbooks and computerization. What we know, and again, this was before the time of the Secretary [Vice President Sara Duterte] and the team, since 2012, the only grade levels that had complete textbooks were Grades 5 and 6. And then there's a smattering of classes in Grade 4 and some in Grades 8 and 9 without textbooks. Otherwise, no textbooks ang K 1-3, talagang none, very few sa Grade 10, and none in Grade 7. I have a visual. I am sure you are aware of this. So this is our reality. Dinatnan niyo na ito, walang sisihan, dinatnan niyo ito. So now, obviously, we want to have a bigger textbook budget, but the textbook budget that you are referring to, which is P12 billion, is only meant to cover K 1, 4, and 7 for 2024 implementation. Which means, Grades 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10, wala pa sila sa schedule ng implementation ng books. Because this is a staggered implementation. So in the meantime, walang books ito, module [they have modules], precisely why you probably were saying we have to resort to blended learning and so on and so forth. So, this is where the proposal I gave during the briefing we had is that you should really study at this point the option of digitizing these books. And the answer, I know you said you've already started the discussions, and the initial concerns are yung copyright nila ano and how will they be compensated? But these are obstacles that we need to find solutions to because at the end of the day, it is also a sustainable model dahil yung number 1, yung papel, hindi tayo gagastos ng papel, number 2 yung errors should be easier to change digitally, and the corrections and editing should be much faster. So baka between now and the budget season, the sessions on the floor, we can have faster... we can move forward. Because parang there's no physical way, kahit doblehin ata ang budget niyo, hindi niyo mafa-fastrack ang textbooks. So ganun din. And yet, yung sa uploading sa mga very basic na tablets, baka mas mura pa. So you can reply, you don't have to reply, there might be similar questions. I just wanted to put that out there to add to the questions that were already asked. * I knew Sen. Grace Poe would mention the feeding program. That's really been her pet project for the whole time that she's been here. I'll also put this on record. Because this is an output of EDCOM II. The Senate panel of EDCOM II is complete, we are complete. Let me put this on record, don't mind the banters behind me... We are happy to note that the budget for the school-based feeding program has been increased by a large amount. It's now P11.7 billion. I think that's what Sen. Grace is happy about. But we do need to point out, and ECCDC is here, Dr. Inciong made a presentation to EDCOM II, that, and it's a given, no one here will disagree that the early years are the most important years. And to make our feeding initiative in this early stage can also spell a big difference. And the need now for the early feeding programs is at P5.5 billion to increase an already existing program that captures 209 municipalities and almost 1.4 children under 5 years old, 171,000 children [aged] 0-6, 6-23 months... I won't give the numbers. You can find it. But also pregnant women. And all of this we will practically double with a P5.5 billion. So I will ask Madame VP for you to confer with the team. The Senate hopefully can find additional funding for this but I'd like to post it also because what DepEd is targeting now with the P11 billion is severely wasted children, which obviously has to be addressed, that's P3.45 billion for them. So if we can come up with the additional P5 billion for the earlier interventions, then it's the best step forward. But if we cannot, may I ask you to start thinking if there's a way that you [DepEd Office of the Secretary] can share the funding with ECCDC.