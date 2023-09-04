Prime Minister Chính arrives in Jakarta for 43rd ASEAN Summit

VIETNAM, September 4 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday morning (local time) arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which take place from September 4-7.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport were Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno; the Indonesian foreign ministry’s protocol affairs director; Vietnamese ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông; and the permanent representative of Việt Nam to ASEAN, ambassador Nguyễn Hải Bằng.

The summit’s agenda includes discussions on the implementation of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the master plans on political, security, economic and socio-cultural aspects.

Country leaders will also join meetings on the bloc’s development strategy over the next 20 years, aiming for a united, self-reliant, creative, dynamic and people-centric ASEAN, while also evaluating and improving the bloc’s partnerships.

Multiple important documents are expected to be approved during this event, including the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the ASEAN Concord IV, the Declaration on ASEAN as the Epicentrum of Growth, as well as cooperation agreements in food security, digital economy, marine economy, agriculture, electric vehicle ecosystem, family development and gender equality, preschool education, and integration for people with disabilities among its member countries and with the bloc’s partners.

PM Chính will also share Việt Nam’s stance and initiatives to strengthen the development of a strong and united ASEAN community, with its growing role and position in the region and the world.

He is also scheduled to attend the 2023 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit and the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum on Monday, which will focus on cooperation in green infrastructure, sustainable finance and the creative economy. — VNS