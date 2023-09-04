Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market Revenue to Cross USD 3.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.5%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in geriatric population and surge in awareness about ischemia-reperfusion injuries among healthcare professionals and patients

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics is expected to close at US$ 2.5billion.



The increase in the number of patients requiring treatment for IRI due to an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and organ transplants is driving market expansion.

With the rapidly growing aging populations, lifestyle changes, the surge in healthcare expenditure and the rise in awareness about IRI and its treatment options the demand for IRI therapeutics also grows.

Increased rate of transplantation of organs such as the heart, kidney, liver, and lungs involves IRI during the transplant process, for improving graft survival rates and the overall success of organ transplantation.

The increasing development of new drugs and therapies that can effectively target and treat IRI and the expansion of existing treatments into new indications are augmenting the market demand during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, there is a growing emphasis on finding effective treatments for conditions with significant morbidity and mortality likely to boost the ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics market. Increasing government initiatives and funding for research & and development of new therapies support market development.

In a nutshell, the Transparency Market Research Report is essential reading for start-ups, individuals in the industry, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone seeking to gain insight into this particular sector. Take a brief look at it - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ischemia-reperfusion-injury-therapeutics-market.html

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.5% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 135 Pages Market Segmentation By Treatment, Injury Type, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC, Angion, Bolder Biotechnology, Opsona Therapeutics Ltd., Pharming Group NV, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Prothix BV, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, SBI Pharmaceuticals

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion

In terms of treatment, the drug therapy segment dominated the global ischemia reperfusion injury therapeutics market in 2021.

Based on injury type, the heart injury segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Heart injury is a common type of IRI

Based on end-users, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing research & and development activity by pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations to develop innovative therapeutics for IRI, provides an opportunity for market expansion.

The growing advances in precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches allow for tailored therapies based on individual patient profiles. Developing IRI therapeutics that address patient-specific factors could improve treatment outcomes.

Increasing technological advancements in drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticle-based delivery and targeted drug release, enhance the efficacy and safety of IRI therapeutics.



Stay a step ahead of the competition with our industry expertise – grab your sample copy today - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79082

Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market- Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics industry. The incidence of IRI is high in the region due to the significant prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the large number of surgeries performed. The increasing healthcare infrastructure, robust research facilities, and significant investments in medical research drive the market demand.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to an increase in the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to IRI, and a rise in awareness in healthcare rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The global ischemia reperfusion injury therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global ischemia reperfusion injury therapeutics market report:

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC

Angion

Bolder Biotechnology

Opsona Therapeutics Ltd.

Pharming Group NV

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Prothix BV

Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S

Faraday Pharmaceuticals

SBI Pharmaceuticals



Key Developments in the Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market

Apitope is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in treating autoimmune diseases. The company's focus includes the potential use of its therapies in addressing autoimmune responses associated with ischemia-reperfusion injury.

is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in treating autoimmune diseases. The company's focus includes the potential use of its therapies in addressing autoimmune responses associated with ischemia-reperfusion injury. Gilead Sciences , has shown interest in the development of therapies for ischemia-reperfusion injury, particularly in liver transplantation and related conditions. Their developments might include updates on clinical trials and research findings.

, has shown interest in the development of therapies for ischemia-reperfusion injury, particularly in liver transplantation and related conditions. Their developments might include updates on clinical trials and research findings. Takeda has explored treatments for ischemia-reperfusion injury, particularly in the area of kidney transplantation. Recent developments could include advancements in understanding the underlying mechanisms of IRI and potential therapeutic interventions.



For personalized solutions and expert guidance, contact our industry specialists - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79082

Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market – Key Segments

Treatment

Drug Therapy

Medicated Gases

Others



Injury Type

Heart Injury

Kidney Injury

Intestine Injury

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Read More Related Reports:

Adhesive Bandages Market Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Medical Shoe Covers Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com