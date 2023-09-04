Global Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 10.4%: TMR Report
Growth in clinical trials, technological advancement in image-based cytometry, and an increase in partnerships & M&A activities are fuelling global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market growth
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for image-based cytometry in cell analysis is expected to close at US$ 2.9 billion.
The increasing advancements in microscopy, imaging sensors, and digital imaging techniques and increased development of high-resolution and high-content imaging systems, drive the market growth.
Increasing application of image-based cytometry in accurate diagnosis, prognostic assessment, treatment monitoring, and research, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and outcomes in the field of oncology. Thus with an increase in cancer prevalence, the market demand is expected to rise.
Increasing demand for image-based cytometry in drug safety to evaluate the potential toxic effects of compounds on cells, and reducing the risk of adverse effects during clinical trials, is expected to propel the growth of the market
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 2.7 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 6.5 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|10.4%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|179 Pages
|Regions Covered
|North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America
|Companies Covered
|PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Charles River Laboratories, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Nanolive SA
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the image-based cytometry in cell analysis market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion
- Based on the therapeutic area, the oncology & and immune-oncology segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
- Based on end-users, the biotechnology & and pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to lead the global market in the near future.
Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Ongoing technological advances in image-based cytometry enable biotechnology & and pharmaceutical companies to analyze large datasets extract meaningful insights from complex cellular images and assist them in drug development.
- Increasing integration of image-based cytometry technology with other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and high-content imaging cytometry, to increase the scope of applications in several biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.
- Manufacturers in the image-based cytometry in cell analysis market are focusing on developing products and services that are tailored to the needs and budget constraints of emerging markets.
Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market – Regional Analysis
- The United States is expected to account for a major share of image-based cytometry in the cell analysis market. The United States is projected to dominate the market owing to the presence of strong life sciences research and advanced medical technologies. Research institutions, academic centers, and pharmaceutical companies contribute to the demand for image-based cytometry solutions.
- China is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of image-based cytometry technology among various players and researchers is fueling market development. the increasing interest in personalized medicine and drug development contributes to the adoption of advanced cell analysis technologies like image-based cytometry.
Competitive Landscape
The global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market report:
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Charles River Laboratories
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Nanolive SA
Key Developments in Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, a major player in life sciences and diagnostics, has been active in developing advanced imaging and cytometry solutions. They have continued to enhance their imaging platforms for cell analysis, focusing on automation, high-content screening, and integration with data analysis tools to enable comprehensive cellular insights.
- Biosciences, a segment of Becton, Dickinson, and Company, is known for its flow cytometry and cell analysis solutions. The company has been expanding its portfolio to include advanced image-based cytometry solutions that combine the strengths of flow cytometry with high-resolution imaging. Recent developments might focus on improving the integration of these technologies and providing more comprehensive cellular analysis.
Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market
End-user
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Therapeutic Area
- Oncology & Immune-oncology
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based
- Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Immunology
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Rare Diseases
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Neurological Diseases
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Others
- Small Molecules
- Protein-based Therapeutics
- Cell Therapy
- Nucleic Acid-based Drugs
- Workplace
- Target Identification
- Hit Generation & Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
- In Vitro Preclinical Studies
- In Vivo Preclinical Studies
- Clinical Studies
- Academia
- Cosmetic Industry
- Contract Research Organizations
- Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations
Regions/ Countries covered
- U.S.
- Europe
- China
- Rest of the World
