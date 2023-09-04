Global Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market to Record Valuation of US$ 2,618.6 million by 2033 | Emerging Markets Brews Opportunities: FMI Report

The expansion of eCommerce and the proliferation of online grocery shops in emerging economies are highly relevant factors driving market growth. Their influence reflects changing consumer preferences and presents significant opportunities for businesses to thrive in this evolving landscape. Leverage the qualitative and quantitative insights presented in Future Market Insights reports to identify market potential and guide strategic business decisions with a well-informed approach.

NEWARK, DEL, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the frozen food packaging machines market is expected to be worth US$ 1,638.5 million. The market is expected to reach US$ 2,618.6 million by 2033, expanding at a 4.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The rise in the consumption of frozen foods in the world is driving the growth of the packaging industry globally. With the rise in the number of emerging economies and the disposable income of consumers worldwide, the demand for frozen food is increasing and driving the growth of the frozen food packaging machines market. Companies in emerging economies, which fuel the demand for automatic and semi-automatic frozen food packaging machines, have adopted automation packaging.



The advancement in technologies and enhanced packaging of frozen food can help to preserve and store it. Some of the features in the packaging like zippers, notches, etc. are boosting the growth of the frozen food packaging machines market during the forecast period. The increased shelf life of frozen food is the factor that is boosting the growth of the frozen food packaging machines market during the forecast period. The rise of the online grocery shopping and e-commerce sector is fueling the market growth.

Maintaining the quality of the packaging is a challenge for the manufacturer because the quality of the frozen food depends upon the packaging. The packaging of the frozen foods should be properly sealed and should maintain the desired temperature for a longer period. With the convenience and time-saving benefits, the consumption of frozen foods has increased in some regions, which creates an opportunity for the growth of the major key players. Expansion of the operation of the company in emerging economies creates a major opportunity for the company to grow its customer base. Companies expanding the range of products can help in the expansion of the customer base.

The consumption of frozen foods is boosted by the rise in the disposable income of consumers. The use of robotics and automation in the packaging process is the major trend. Flexible packaging solutions are one of the major demands from the consumer to customize the product according to their need.

Generate strategies with the power of data to claim your win. Request a Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17551

Key Takeaways from the Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market:

The frozen food packaging machines industry in China is predicted to reach US$ 209.5 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.5% CAGR.

The frozen food packaging machines industry in India is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 189.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2033, the pouch segment is expected to dominate the frozen food packaging machines industry.

With a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2033, the vacuum packaging machine segment is expected to dominate the frozen food packaging machines industry.

Attribute Details Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market Size (2023) US$ 1,638.5 million Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market Projected Size (2033) US$ 2,618.6 million Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.8 %

How Does the Competition Look in the Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market?



The frozen food packaging machines market is highly competitive. Several significant participants in this industry comprise

Syntegon

PAXIOM

WEIGHPACK

AMAC Technologies

Ricciarelli SpA

ULMA Packaging

Multivac



Companies are focusing on research and development for efficient working of the product, reducing the cost of the product, and maintaining the desired temperature. With the rise of the customization trend among consumers, companies are trying to manufacture products that can customize the product and fulfill the consumer demand.

Companies are collaborating to integrate new technologies and compete in the growing market. Some of the major players are expanding their operations in emerging countries like India, China, etc. With merger and acquisitions, the companies are trying to expand their customer base and trying to enter into new markets.

Don't miss out on this chance to explore in-depth analysis of the Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market and take advantage of exclusive discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17551

Key Segmentations:

Machine Type:

Vertical Packaging Machines

Horizontal Packaging Machines

Tray Sealers

Vacuum Packaging Machines

Thermoforming Packaging Machines

Bagging Machines

Cartoning Machines



Packaging Type:

Rigid Boxes Tubs & Cups Cans Trays

Flexible Pouches Bags Sachets & Flow Packs





Application:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Ready-to-Eat

Bakery & Confectionery



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Frozen Food Packaging Market Size: The frozen food packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 900 million in 2023 and is rising to US$ 2.0 billion by 2033. Sales of frozen food packaging are likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Flexible Frozen Food Packaging Market Share: The global flexible frozen food packaging market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 12% to reach US$ 8.7 billion by the year 2033.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Trends: The surge in urbanization and increase in number of people opting for on-the-go meals fuels the demand for food packaging equipment market.

Food Packaging Market Demand: The global food packaging market size is expected to increase from US$ 353.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 592.8 billion by 2033. In 2022, the worldwide food packaging industry was valued at US$ 335.9 billion.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Growth: North America is expected to witness a fast paced growth of meat, poultry and seafood packaging as North Americans are inclined towards convenience products.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube