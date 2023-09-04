Global Seaweed Algae Market to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 8,495.0 Million over the next decade | FMI
FMI Logo
Rising population and demand drive the search for protein alternatives; Edible Seaweed emerges as a nutritious and sustainable optioNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide Edible Seaweed Market is valued at US$ 11,250.0 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 19,745.0 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global Algae demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Production of seaweed has increased substantially owing to its availability and awareness among general consumers about its nutritional benefits. Edible seaweed is used in the pharmaceutical industry as it is rich in bio-active compounds which are used to make medicines, supplements, and drugs. Moreover, direct consumption not seaweed is not a novel concept. In Asia countries like Japan and South Korea, seaweeds are used to wrap sushi and rice and are used as ingredients in soups, stews, salads, and other recipes.
Request to Download a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17724
The use of seaweed in animal feed has also shown prominent results in the health and immunity of farmed animals. There is a significant increase in dairy production among cattle. Moreover, cattle and farmed animals have a lower risk of developing infections that can harm their health. Seaweed extract is used as a thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agent in the food and beverage industry. The food sector is growing at a steady rate and innovative ingredients like specific breeds of seaweed are more readily accepted by consumers owing to their sustainability and environmentally friendly properties.
Key Takeaways from the Seaweed Algae Report:
The global Seaweed Algae market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19,745.0 million by 2033.
Global demand for Seaweed Algae is likely to soar at 8% CAGR over the forecast period.
Japan is projected to hold a dominant value share of 0% in the global market by 2033.
The United States Seaweed Algae market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,429.8 million by 2033.
China's market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 6% during the projection period.
“There is an increase in demand for edible seaweed products due to their applications across various industries like food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Unlock the Future of Farming and Food with Seaweed Algae: Buy Now for Sustainable Growth and Immunity Boost :
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17724
Who is Winning?
Gelymar, Tasmanian Seafood Seduction, PhycoHealth, Sea Forest, Australian Seaweed Institute, Marinova, Great Southern Ocean, The Seaweed Company, Acadian Seaplants, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group, Roquette Klotze GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated and Acadian Seaplants are key Seaweed Algae manufacturers listed in the report.
These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,
2021: Cargill Foods recently launched seaweed powder as a food ingredient for processed food as an eco-friendly alternative that is sustainably sourced and more environmentally friendly. The company also claims to be the first company to offer this product commercially in Europe
Edible Seaweed Market by Category:
By Product Type:
Brown Algae
Green Algae
Red Algae
By End Use Application:
Food & Beverage Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Aqua Feed
Pet Food
Retail
By Extraction Method:
Conventional
Current Method
By Form:
Dried
Whole
Powder
Liquid
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Author
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.
Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.
Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.
Get More Valuable Insights:
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Seaweed Algae market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study incorporates compelling insights on the Seaweed Algae market based on product type (Brown Algae, Green Algae and Red Algae), End-Use Application (Food and beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Aqua Feed, Pet Food and Retail), Extraction Method (Conventional and Current Method), Form (Dried, Liquid) across various regions.
Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Market Domain:
Edible Nuts Market: is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 87.9 billion in 2023. It is likely to accelerate at a robust CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033. In 2033, the market is slated to reach US$ 191.3 billion.
Edible Fungus Market: is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 48.1 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.5% by 2022-2032.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube