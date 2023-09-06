Two Oracle ACE Directors Steer the Spotlight at DOAG 2023 Conference + Exhibition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a premier Oracle consulting firm renowned for its unparalleled expertise and innovation, is excited to announce the participation of two Oracle ACE Directors, Craig Shallahamer and Sean Scott, at the DOAG 2023 Conference + Exhibition. Europe’s preeminent Oracle technology event will take place from November 21-24, 2023, at the Nuremberg Convention Center (NCC) in Nuremberg, Germany.
This educational conference serves as a gateway to interconnected technologies, open-source solutions, cutting-edge trends, methodologies, and essential soft skills, providing an unmatched opportunity to amplify knowledge and confidently navigate a rapidly evolving tech ecosystem, transcending mere experience-sharing.
Craig Shallahamer, Viscosity’s Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, will be at the forefront, presenting four captivating sessions and a full-day training class on Oracle performance analysis. His presentations will cover various topics, from performance analysis and AI applications to predictive analytics, providing attendees with invaluable insights and practical solutions. He will lead a lighthearted exploration of common mistakes in performance analysis, shed light on the implications of AI technology, and unveil the simplicity of constructing and launching a Q&A web app.
Sean Scott, Principal Managing Consultant at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, joins the roster of Oracle ACE Directors. Sean’s session, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Cloud Native Databases,” is poised to prepare database and systems administrators for the cloud-native future. The renowned Oracle expert will illuminate the key differences between legacy infrastructure and container platforms, demonstrating how container architecture simplifies database management.
As part of the DOAG 2023 Conference + Exhibition, on November 24, DOAG offers a comprehensive full-day training opportunity that enhances the value for attendees, enabling them to delve deeper into the subject matter and maximize their learning experience. The Training Day will provide participants with an exceptional opportunity for in-depth exploration. With a diverse selection of eight sessions, attendees can tailor their learning experience according to their interests and preferences.
In addition to his dynamic sessions on the conference days, Craig Shallahamer will helm a full-day Training Day workshop titled, “Accelerated AWR Report Analysis: Quickly Discover Oracle Performance Solutions.” This immersive workshop promises participants the skills to swiftly identify and resolve performance issues through the art of AWR report analysis. By delving into Oracle's time model and CPU consumption strategies, attendees will emerge equipped to tackle real-world performance problems with finesse.
For more information about the DOAG 2023 Conference + Exhibition and to secure your spot, you can visit https://anwenderkonferenz.doag.org/en/home/.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Monica Li
