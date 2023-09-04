Submit Release
Armenia-Azerbaijan: EU urges unblocking of Lachin corridor

On 1 September, the European Union urged the unblocking of the Lachin corridor, according to a statement by the spokesperson of European Council President Charles Michel regarding Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The statement also notes that the use of the Ağdam road to provide supplies can also be part of a concrete and sustainable solution to the provision of urgent and daily basic needs.

“The current humanitarian situation on the ground is deteriorating rapidly; it is imperative to take steps to address the needs of the local population,” says the statement.

The spokesperson reminds that President Michel continues to be actively involved in promoting the process of normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. His efforts over the past weeks, supported by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, have focused as a priority on addressing the humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians.

Charles Michel has proposed a step-by-step approach which would reflect a sequencing in the full-fledged operation of the Lachin corridor and the opening of the Ağdam route.

“Dialogue between Baku and representatives of Armenians living in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast will be essential in this regard. The rights and security of Karabakh Armenians must be guaranteed and discussions on specific modalities should start as soon as possible,” says the EU statement.

