Chainsaws Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Chainsaws Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chainsaws Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chainsaws market size is predicted to reach $108.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The growth in the chainsaws market is due to rapid advances in technology. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest chainsaws market share. Major players in the chainsaws market include Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc., Okuma Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd.
Chainsaws Market Segments
• By Type: Metalworking Knives And Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps And Dies
• By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Other Applications
• By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect
• By Geography: The global chainsaws market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A chainsaw is a portable mechanical saw that is powered by gasoline, electricity, or a battery. It typically consists of a small two-stroke engine or electric motor, a chain fitted with cutting teeth, and a guide bar that provides support for the chain as it cuts through wood or other materials. Chainsaws are commonly used for tasks such as tree felling, limbing, and pruning, as well as for cutting firewood, carving, and other applications.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC