Flex Health Announces New Client Partnerships as Occupational Health Provider Embraces Rapid Growth
Flex Health, a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce two significant new partnerships.
We took a step back to identify the needs of the business, resulting in a bespoke, proactive solution, crafted in collaboration with their HR and Senior Management teams. ”KINGSTON UPON HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOWN, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flex Health, a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce two significant partnerships with local industry leaders - Advanced Plastics and Europa Caravans.
— Jordan Hutchinson, Operations & Business Manager at Flex Health
Advanced Plastics has selected Flex Occupational Health as their new Occupational Health provider. A renowned local company based in the East of the City, Advanced Plastics has a clear vision for enhancing employee wellbeing.
"When I first spoke with Deborah Scott and Gemma Cook at Advanced Plastics, it was evident they were committed to focusing on Employee Wellbeing," said Jordan Hutchinson, Operations & Business Manager at Flex Health. "We took a step back to identify the needs of the business, resulting in a bespoke, proactive solution, crafted in collaboration with their HR and Senior Management teams. Not only does this new approach optimise service delivery, but it also offers a significant cost reduction."
Advanced Plastics aims to create an environment where health and wellbeing are priorities for their staff. Flex Health is eager to support this progressive Injection Moulding company with their occupational health needs for years to come.
Europa Caravans, another new addition to the Flex Health client roster, is a vital player in Hull's booming caravan industry. This new partnership demonstrates Flex Health's capability and commitment to serving various sectors across Yorkshire.
"Caravan manufacturing is a significant part of Hull's local economy, and we're excited to work with Europa Caravans to enhance their occupational health initiatives," stated Matt Booth, Director at Flex Health.
By aligning with these two leading Yorkshire businesses, Flex Health continues to cement its position as the region's trusted provider of occupational health services.
About Flex Health:
Founded in 2015, Flex Health has quickly become Yorkshire's go-to provider for professional physiotherapy and occupational health services. With a strong focus on delivering personalised, quality care, Flex Health is committed to enhancing workplace wellbeing across a variety of industries.
Calvin Innes
Innes Agency
email us here