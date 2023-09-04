Flex Health Announces New Client Partnerships as Occupational Health Provider Embraces Rapid Growth

Flex Health are a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire and the North East

Flex Health, a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce two significant new partnerships.

We took a step back to identify the needs of the business, resulting in a bespoke, proactive solution, crafted in collaboration with their HR and Senior Management teams. ” — Jordan Hutchinson, Operations & Business Manager at Flex Health