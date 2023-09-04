Emi Shielding Market Size, Growth, Leading Companies and Global Industry Statistics 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Market Overview:

The global EMI shielding market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during 2023-2028.

EMI shielding, or electromagnetic interference shielding, is a practice used to prevent electromagnetic fields from interfering with electrical devices. It's vital in maintaining the functionality and integrity of electronic equipment by blocking unwanted electromagnetic waves. EMI can disrupt or degrade the performance of electronic devices, leading to data loss or even equipment failure. EMI shielding is achieved using specialized materials like metal screens, coatings, or enclosures that create a barrier to electromagnetic fields. It is commonly applied in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/emi-shielding-market/requestsample

EMI Shielding Market Trends:

The proliferation of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the demand for EMI shielding to ensure proper functionality and minimize interference which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, innovations in EMI shielding materials and techniques enhance efficiency and effectiveness, catering to various industrial applications and fueling the market growth. The market is also driven by governments and regulatory bodies which are enforcing standards to control electromagnetic emissions. Compliance with these regulations necessitates EMI shielding solutions. In addition to this, stringent requirements in aerospace and defense sectors for secure and interference-free communication systems drive demand for advanced EMI Shielding.

The increasing integration of electronic systems in automotive designs, especially in electric and autonomous vehicles, requires effective EMI shielding solutions which are facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of telecommunication networks and the deployment of 5G technology necessitate robust EMI shielding to maintain signal integrity which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

EMI Shielding Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the EMI shielding market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M Company

• Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

• Dow Inc.

• ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

• Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

• Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

• PPG Industries

• RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

• Schaffner Holding AG

• Tech-Etch Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global EMI shielding market based on material, shielding method, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Material:

• EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates

• Conductive Coatings and Paints

• Metal Shielding

• Conductive Polymers

• EMI/EMC Filters

• Others

Breakup by Shielding Method:

• Radiation

• Conduction

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics:

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Television

o Others

• Telecom and IT

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Defense and Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2164&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.