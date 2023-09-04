Smart PPE Market size is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 13.7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

North America to Lead Global Smart PPE Market Over the Decade

Rockville , Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart PPE market is valued at US$ 3.65 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to surge ahead at 14.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. North America is forecasted to hold a significant share of the global smart PPE industry over the next ten years.



Growing focus on worker safety and adoption of advanced safety trends in different industry verticals are projected to primarily influence demand for smart PPE in the long run. Product innovation is estimated to be the essential ingredient for the success of smart PPE vendors. Initiatives taken by governments to reduce fatalities in the industrial sector are also projected to aid market growth over the next ten years.

On the flip side, the complex nature of connected personal protective equipment and its high costs are projected to be major obstacles for smart PPE manufacturers through 2033 and beyond.

This detailed smart PPE market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sheds light on the current and future market trends to give a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape.

Key Segments of Smart PPE Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End-use Industry By Region Protective Clothing Oil & Gas North America Head, Eye, and Face Protection Construction Latin America Protective Footwear Firefighting Europe Hearing Protection Manufacturing APAC Respiratory Protection Healthcare Facilities MEA Hand Protection Mining

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart PPE market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.65 billion in 2023.

Sales of smart PPE are projected to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is expected to attain a value of US$ 13.7 billion by 2033-end.

Growing awareness regarding worker safety, implementation of stringent worker safety mandates, rapid industrialization, and rising number of industrial accidents are key market drivers.

High cost of connected PPE and lack of awareness regarding worker safety are estimated to be key constraints troubling smart PPE companies over the coming years.

Demand for smart PPE in healthcare, construction, and manufacturing is projected to lead global revenue generation over the years ahead.

North America is set to account for a significant share of the global market over the study period (2023 to 2033).



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 13.7 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 147 Figures

“Innovations in smart textiles are projected to revolutionize the smart PPE space over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst



Key Companies Profiled in This Report

3M Company

Seebo Interactive Ltd.

MSA Safety

Ansell

Vuzix Corporation

Intellinium

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Uvex Winter Group

Draegerwerk AG & Co.

Winning Strategy

Smart PPE manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product approval to commercialize their offerings. Companies are also launching new technologies and techniques to fight counterfeiting, which is becoming a huge issue for all smart PPE providers around the world.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart PPE market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (protective clothing, head, eye, and face protection, protective footwear, hearing protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, others) and end-use industry (oil & gas, construction, firefighting, manufacturing, healthcare facilities, mining, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

