Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Software Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pay-per-Click (PPC) software market size is predicted to reach $28.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The growth in the pay-per-Click (PPC) software market is due to increasing adoption of social media platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest pay-per-Click (PPC) software market share. Major players in the pay-per-Click (PPC) software market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., WordStream, Optmyzr, Semrush Holdings Inc., Acquisio, Kenshoo Inc.

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Software Market Segments

• By Type: Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Remarketing, Display Advertising, Online Shopping, Other Types

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Enterprises Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

• By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And Ecommerce, Automotive, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, IT And Telecom, Others End-Users

• By Geography: The global pay-per-Click (PPC) software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pay-per-click (PPC) software refers to a digital advertising model in which the advertiser pays a fee each time one of their ads is clicked, and where ads come in all shapes and sizes made up of text, images, videos, or a combination found on search engines, websites, social media platforms, and other places. It analyses real-time data to assist organizations in achieving their advertising goals more easily and efficiently.

