To His Excellency Mr. Alessandro Scarano and Madame Adele Tonnini, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

Excellencies,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of San Marino – Republic Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 31 August 2023