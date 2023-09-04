Submit Release
REMARKS BY PRIME MINISTER, HON FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA AT THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE SIVA AFI-LAUMEI FAIANA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER – Fiafia Park, 1 September 2023, 7:00pm

SAMOA, September 4 - Honourable Ministers of Cabinet

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Members of Parliament

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa lava and a very good evening to all of you.

There is an air of excitement and expectancy about this evening, and so it should.

It gives me great pleasure to deliver this address tonight and to witness the start of a new chapter in the history of the Siva Afi and Laumei Faiana’s extraordinary journey.

Fire knife dancing is rooted in our culture and tradition – it is part of our Samoan identity, and sets us aside from other Pacific cultures. It has promoted Samoa throughout the world, and has blessed the many families of talented youths who are given opportunities to work and perform abroad.

With your record of achievements, I have no doubt that the Leotas’ sound investment in this venture between Government and the Siva Afi will bear positive results for our Tourism Sector.

I wish you both, as well as Siva Afi and all your supporters the very best.

I am pleased to declare the Siva Afi-Laumei Faiana Entertainment Centre officially opened.

Soifua, ma ia manuia.

