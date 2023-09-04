SPEECH BY THE PRIME MINISTER ON THE OFFICIAL OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 33RD TEUILA FESTIVAL ON SUNDAY 03RD SEPTEMBER 2023 AT EFKS HALL SOGI

SAMOA, September 4 - Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Distinguished Guests

Visiting Friends and Relatives

Ladies and Gentlemen

Thirty-three years ago, Samoa celebrated its first Teuila Festival. Three years ago, due to covid restrictions we had to transition the Festival to a virtual format. Tonight, due to God’s Grace, we are here to resume with the celebration. And with that, I acknowledge and extend my sincere appreciation to Rev Vaitusi the Principal of Malua Theological College for leading us in our worship this evening; and to Malua Theological College Choir, thank you for the beautiful singing.

The significance of Tourism as a key revenue source for our nation cannot be overemphasized.

And it gives me great pleasure to say that 12 months since borders reopened in August last year until July this year, the recovery of the Sector compared to pre-covid time in terms of Visitor arrivals has been astounding at 77.15%. This surpasses our forecasts which were made with much uncertainty during the period of covid, where a safe recovery was predicted only to start after 5 years post covid.

Tourism earnings have also increased beyond our expectation.

The Teuila Festival whilst it is a celebration dedicated to honouring our Samoan culture, it is also utilized as another platform from a tourism perspective to exhibit to the world, Samoa’s point of difference – what differentiates us from the rest of the world – a unique and hospitable culture, our humble way of life, and who we are as a nation founded on God.

Tourism affects our lives to some extent, positively as well as negatively. And this is why Tourism is ALL of our responsibility.

For Samoa to continue to reap significant benefits from Tourism, I implore to our people to continue to keep our Samoa clean and beautiful, keeping our visiting friends and families safe and just be the hospitable or “talimalo” people that we are.

The exhibition of the Samoan Culture through the Teuila Festival that validates the branding “Beautiful Samoa” starts tonight with beautiful Choral Singing, which is a great part of Samoan life.

The rest will be showcased during the week with traditional cultural entertainment, games, carving, tattooing, fabric printing, and food experiences, with the Miss Samoa Pageant as the finale of the Teuila festivities on Saturday night.

May God be with us all during the week of the Teuila Festivities. And I also wish the 10 Contestants vying for the crown of Miss Samoa all the best!

I now declare the 33rd Teuila Festival 2023 officially open.

Soifua ma ia manuia.