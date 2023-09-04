Renal Denervation Devices Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Renal Denervation Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Renal Denervation Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the renal denervation devices market size is predicted to reach $1.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.23%.
The growth in the renal denervation devices market is due to increased prevalence of hypertension. Europe region is expected to hold the largest renal denervation devices market share. Major players in the renal denervation devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, CardioSonic Ltd., Kona Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical.
Renal Denervation Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Simplicity Renal Denervation System, EnligHTN, Vessix Renal Denervation System, Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System, Paradise Renal Denervation System, Other Products
• By Technology: Radio Frequency Ablation, Ultrasound Energy-Based RDN, Brachytherapy, Chemical Ablation, Other Technologies
• By End-Users: Hospitals, Cardiovascular research centre, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global renal denervation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Renal denervation devices are minimally invasive medical devices used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) that has not improved with other treatments. A catheter is passed into the renal arteries that ablate sympathetic nerves in the vessel wall using radiofrequency energy to allow greater blood flow to the kidneys.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Renal Denervation Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Renal Denervation Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
