Cassava Starch Market Size 2023: Global Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Report Forecast by 2028 | IMARC Group

Cassava Starch Market to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global cassava starch market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cassava starch market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2028.

Cassava starch serves as a carbohydrate extracted from the storage roots of the cassava plant, scientifically known as Manihot esculenta. It is composed of carbohydrates, mainly in the form of amylose and amylopectin. Moreover, cassava starch possesses a neutral taste, good clarity, high binding strength, and long shelf life. The manufacturing process involves washing and pulping the cassava roots, followed by drying and milling to create a fine, white powder. Cassava starch is widely used in food production as a thickener, stabilizer, and sweetener. It also finds usage in the production of adhesives, paper, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels, among other sectors.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The increasing product demand owing to its cost-effectiveness as compared to other types of starch, such as corn or potato starch is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the gluten-free nature of cassava starch makes it popular among health-conscious consumers and those with gluten intolerances thus contributing to the market growth. In line with this, several governments are encouraging the cultivation of cassava, offering subsidies, and initiating programs to train farmers in modern agricultural techniques thereby propelling the demand for cassava starch.

Furthermore, the ease of trade restrictions and export-friendly policies in many countries is boosting the market growth. Besides this, the widespread product utilization in food preparation owing to the rising demand for plant-based and vegan diets is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Other factors, such as escalating product utilization in traditional cuisines in many countries, and rising urbanization are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Cassava Starch Manufacturers:

• TCS Tapioca

• Eiamheng Tapioca

• Sunrise International

• PT Buda Starch & Sweetener

• Sharp SPAC Tapioca

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

End Use Insights:

• Sweeteners

• MSG/Lysine

• Food Industries

• Paper Industries

• Modified Starch

• Sago Pearl

• Textile

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Production

• Asia

• Africa

• Latin America

• Others

• Consumption

• China

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Japan

• Philippines

• Others

