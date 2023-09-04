With 25.9% CAGR, Commercial Drones Market Growth to Surpass US$ 84.3 Billion till 2023-28

Commercial Drones Market Size 2023

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Commercial Drones Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Commercial Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The global commercial drone market size reached US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Commercial Drone?

Commercial drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are advanced technological devices that are designed to operate without onboard human pilots. They are equipped with various sensors, cameras, and other specialized equipment that enable them to perform a wide range of tasks across diverse industries. They are reliable, cost-effective, time-saving, and can be remotely controlled to provide real-time insights into a location. They minimize human exposure to risky environments and can ensure worker safety while obtaining critical data. As a result, commercial drones are widely utilized in agriculture, construction, logistics, and industries around the world.

What Are The Growth Prospects And Trends In The Commercial Drones Industry?

At present, the increasing need to monitor wildlife, track deforestation, and assess pollution levels across the globe represents one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand to capture high-resolution imagery and collect precise data with enhanced accuracy is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising deployment of commercial drones for tasks, such as monitoring crop health, inspecting critical infrastructure, and delivering goods to individuals worldwide is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry players. Furthermore, the rising demand to optimize operations and enhance decision-making processes is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing focus on sustainability is supporting the growth of the market.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Aeronavics Ltd.

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Autel Robotics, Delair

• Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company)

• Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

• PrecisionHawk Inc.

• SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys)

• Skydio Inc.

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)

• and Yuneec International

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Weight Insights:

• <2 Kg

• 2 Kg-25 Kg

• 25 Kg-150 Kg

System Insights:

• Hardware

• Airframe

• Propulsion System

• Payloads

• Others

• Software

Product Insights:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Blade

• Hybrid

Mode of Operations Insights:

• Remotely Operated

• Semi-Autonomous

• Autonomous

Application Insights:

• Filming and Photography

• Inspection and Maintenance

• Mapping and Surveying

• Precision Agriculture

• Surveillance and Monitoring

• Others

End Use Insights:

• Agriculture

• Delivery and Logistics

• Energy

• Media and Entertainment

• Real Estate and Construction

• Security and Law Enforcement

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

