HDPE Pipes Market Size 2023: Global Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Report Forecast by 2028

HDPE pipes are a type of flexible plastic piping material manufactured through the polymerization of ethylene, combined with various additives such as fillers, plasticizers, softeners, lubricants, colorants, stabilizers, flame retardants, blowing agents, crosslinking agents, ultraviolet degradable additives, and more. They offer convenient installation and transportability. HDPE pipes exhibit exceptional resilience in the face of harsh weather conditions and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, while also providing resistance to abrasion, chemicals, corrosion, and other damaging factors. Furthermore, they are known for their durability and lightweight properties. HDPE pipes are widely employed for the transportation of hazardous waste, potable water, gases, slurry, firewater, and more. As a result, they serve numerous industries, including construction, oil and gas, agriculture, power generation, plastics, telecommunications, and more, on a global scale.

The global HDPE pipes market size reached US$ 19.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The expansion of the HDPE pipes market is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for sewage disposal infrastructure to manage decomposable materials and various waste forms effectively. Furthermore, the market is positively impacted by the rising need to repair and replace existing pipelines. Additionally, the widespread adoption of HDPE pipes in the agricultural sector for applications like flow line irrigation, drip irrigation, and pesticide spraying systems is a significant driver of market growth. Moreover, the growing preference for these pipes to transport effluents, acids, alkalis, and slurry, owing to their resistance to corrosion and abrasion, is stimulating market expansion. Furthermore, their use in protecting optical fibers and cables is also contributing to the global market's growth. Moreover, the introduction of HDPE pipe variants with freeze-break resistance properties, ensuring the safety of potable water, is expected to further drive market growth in the upcoming years.

• Breakup by Type:

o PE 63

o PE 80

o PE 100

Breakup by Application:

o Oil and Gas Pipe

o Agricultural Irrigation Pipe

o Water Supply Pipe

o Sewage System Pipe

o Others

Breakup by Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Others

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

 Russia

 Others

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Others

o Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Apl Apollo Tubes Limited, Astral Limited, Blue Diamond Industries LLC (Hexatronic Group AB), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, JM Eagle Inc., Lane Enterprises Inc., Prinsco Inc., Supreme Industries Limited, Uponor Oyj and WL Plastics Corporation

