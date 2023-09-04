Fish Protein Market SWOT Analysis, Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players -2026 | Bevenovo Co., Limited, Nutrifish

Fish Protein Market

Fish protein serves as a rich food additive, which extracted from whole fish. Three types of fish protein extracts are available in the market

Rise in concern about beauty among consumers fuel the demand for nutricosmetics, thereby boosting the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fish Protein Market size was valued at $3.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the fish protein concentrate (FPC) segment accounted for more than half of the share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2018.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6280

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand of fish protein in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, increase in demand for organic animal feed due to growing awareness about toxic effects of chemical based animal feed products, and surge in demand for fish protein in the poultry feed industry drive the growth of the global fish protein market. On the other hand, high cost of fish protein, and low direct intake of fish-based protein impedes the growth to certain extent. However, rise in adoption of Fish Protein Hydrolyzed (FPH) collagen in nutritional cosmetics have created a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in global fish protein industry include Apelsa Guadalajara, Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Limited, BioOregon Protein, Mukka Seafood Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Nutrifish, Qingdao Future Group, Scanbio Marine Group, and Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd.

The report segments the global fish protein market into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). The applications covered in the study include animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth of the global fish protein is majorly driven by factors such as upsurge in demand for fish meal in the livestock industry, owing to rise in awareness about toxic effects of chemical-based animal feed products. Moreover, alarming increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in fascination among youth to gain muscle mass propel the demand for fish protein. In addition, surge in incidence of poultry diseases boosts the demand for fish protein.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/240c812d25e39db5c873af15d4c34a1e

According to the fish protein market analysis in 2018, the fish protein concentrate segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of fish meal in the poultry industry. However, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Based on geography, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global fish protein market. This is attributed to increasing the application of fish protein in animal feed as well as cosmetic industry. On the other hand, North America held the second largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the estimated period. This is due to the rise in awareness of fish meal as poultry feed.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6280

On the basis of fish protein market forecast, the U.S. accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher expenditure of consumers on animal feed and dietary supplements due to their nutritional benefits.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6280

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By type, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

In 2018, depending on application, the animal feed segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

North America was the dominant region in 2018, accounting for more the one-third of the global fish protein market share.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Haddock Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/haddock-market-A15850

Fin Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fin-fish-market

Canned Sardines Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-sardines-market-A07411

Crustaceans Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crustaceans-market-A11170

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.