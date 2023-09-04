Portable EV Charger Market Poised to Reach US$ 105.2 Million 2023-2028, Driven by Impressive 19.70% CAGR: IMARC Group

Portable EV Charger Market Share

The global portable EV charger market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rise in electric vehicle adoption.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Portable EV Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global portable EV charger market size reached US$ 35.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 105.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.70% during 2023-2028.

What is Portable EV Charger ? :

A portable EV charger is a device specifically engineered to facilitate electric vehicles (EVs) charging away from fixed charging stations. This technology allows EV owners to charge their vehicles virtually anywhere there's access to a standard electrical outlet. It offers convenience and flexibility and is essential to the burgeoning electric vehicle ecosystem. It is user-friendly and small in design, and it can accommodate different power needs and plug kinds. As the global push for cleaner energy intensifies and the adoption of electric vehicles rises, the demand for portable EV chargers is expected to grow significantly. Its ability to provide reliable charging solutions on-the-go is transforming the way people think about EV charging, marking a pivotal advancement in the automotive industry.

Who are the key Players of Portable EV Charger Market ? :

• Blink Charging Co.

• Evteq Mobility Private Limited

• Freewire Technologies Inc

• Guangzhou Electway Technology Co. Ltd

• Heliox Energy Ltd

• JTM Power Limited

• Power-Sonic Corporation

• Shenzhen Setec Power Co. Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Portable EV Charger Industry ? :

The global portable EV charger market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rise in electric vehicle adoption, necessitating more flexible and accessible charging solutions. Additionally, governmental initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation methods are endorsing the development of portable charging technologies. Along with this, the growing urbanization and increasing consumer awareness regarding the convenience and benefits of portable EV chargers are contributing positively to market growth.

In addition, technological advancements in charger design, enabling faster charging and better compatibility with various EV models, are bolstering the market's appeal. Apart from this, the advent of smart, connected portable chargers that can be controlled through mobile applications adds an extra layer of convenience, attracting more users. Furthermore, the trend toward collaboration between automotive companies and portable charger manufacturers is fostering innovation, quality enhancement, and price competitiveness in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• AC

• DC

Application Insights:

• Passengers Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

