Cosmetics & Beauty Expo Osong Korea 2023 to be held from Oct 17 to 21

- Participation from 200 companies and around 700 buyers from Korea and abroad, aiming at the globalization of K-beauty -













200 renowned domestic companies including LG H&H and Pion-Tech as well as around 700 buyers from Korea and abroad are going to participate, and more than 100,000 visitors to the expo are expected.





The Cosmetics & Beauty Expo Osong Korea 2023 is the dynamic site where K-Beauty is emerging anew, making it the best place to take a glimpse into all of Korea’s leading cosmetic products.





The event is held under the slogan of “K-Beauty in the World: Discover It in Osong”, and it has been designed as “beauty unboxing” from the context of enabling the entire world to receive the gift of beauty in Osong.





The expo is comprised of introductions to the latest beauty products and 1:1 export consulting, cosmetic displays and sales, conferences, and events, and plans to offer visitors the opportunities and joy to experience K-Beauty trends.





The location of the expo has been moved from Osong Station, its previous venue, to Osong Bio Valley (opposite the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety), providing a large outdoor space measuring 37,000 square meters.





Not only Corporate Hall I, II and the Main Exhibition Hall of the Business Hall, but also a variety of photo zones as well as a beauty garden and flower tower are being created to provide many things to see.





On the outdoor stage, the 2023 Osong Beauty Senior Pageant, International Startup Function Fair, and performances by local arts organizations will be held, and in the auditorium of the indoor C&V center, an international conference on cosmetics, academic seminar on aesthetic effects, the Cheongju City Beauty Contest, and the 19th Biomedical Experiment Contest will be held, offering abundant things to enjoy.





In addition, various food trucks, recreation facilities and more than 700 parking spaces will be ready, and a shuttle bus will be operated from Osong Station to the expo venue for the convenience of visitors.





Moreover, events like customizing your own cosmetics (aroma perfume and essence), InBody and skin diagnosis, scalp diagnosis beauty care experience program, an online OX quiz to increase participation of and purchases by visitors, and on-site roulette with purchase receipt are expected to satisfy visitors’ curiosity and desire for beauty.





Visitors would be able to purchase the latest and popular high-functional products at affordable prices lower than the market price, and experience excellent products they were previously unaware of.





Experience the luck of unboxing the K-Beauty gift box under Korea’s beautiful autumn sky.









Contacts

The Cosmetics & Beauty Expo Osong Korea Organizing Committee

Ji-eun Oh

+82 43-220-4452





Source: The Cosmetics & Beauty Expo Osong Korea Organizing Committee