Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:57 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money and property from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect took money and property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.