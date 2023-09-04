CIO Leadership: Generative AI and Visionary Leadership in the Enterprise Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6

Hot topics to be explored at this event include use cases for leveraging Generative AI along with leading and driving transformation in challenging times

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston.







Hot topics to be explored at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business as well as the CIO as the CEO of Technology.

“As the CEO of Technology, CIOs require the ability to peer around the corners to anticipate what’s coming next to help position the business to succeed,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

To hear more from Hunter Muller about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Monica Caldas , EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Jim Chilton , EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation

, CIO, Waters Corporation Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm Martin Davis , CIO, Mevotech

, CIO, Mevotech Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne David Gerstle , Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA Danielle Goulet , VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group

, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Michael Israel , CIO, The Kraft Group

, CIO, The Kraft Group Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global

, CTO, FM Global Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield , SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox

, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe



Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Coretelligent, Creatio, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Intuitive.Cloud, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SoftwareOne, Tangoe, Tanium, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

The 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit is the first of 17 Executive Leadership Summits that HMG Strategy will be producing across the fall of 2023. The theme for the fall summit series is ‘Visionary Leadership: Driving a Modern AI Enterprise and a Secure Digital Agenda.’ These summits are designed by HMG Strategy’s Research and Program Management teams along with advisory boards for each region comprised of top-tier CIOs, Chief Digital Officers, CISOs, CTOs and other forward-thinking business technology leaders.

Additional regions where Executive Leadership Summits are being planned include:

Huntington Beach, CA

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia, PA

Toronto, ON

St. Louis, MO

San Diego, CA

Silicon Valley, CA

Greenwich, CT

Minneapolis, MN

Charlotte, N.C.

Denver, CO

Houston, TX

New York, NY



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming Executive Leadership Summits and to register for these events, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

