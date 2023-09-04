Derby Barrack / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5004217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2023 @ 1959 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Rd, Newport Center

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Daniel Bolio

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT Route 105, Newport Center

VICTIM: Daniel Belisle

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawson Rd, Newport Center

VICTIM: Wyatt Willis

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawson Rd, Newport Center

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/02/2023 at approximately 1959 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Lawson Rd. Troopers responded and investigation determined Daniel Bolio had accessed the residence and vandalized the property. Investigations revealed Bolio threaten the occupant when exiting the residence. Troopers took Bolio into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Bolio was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1500

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

