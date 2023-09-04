Derby Barrack / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5004217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/02/2023 @ 1959 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Rd, Newport Center
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Daniel Bolio
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT Route 105, Newport Center
VICTIM: Daniel Belisle
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawson Rd, Newport Center
VICTIM: Wyatt Willis
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawson Rd, Newport Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/02/2023 at approximately 1959 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Lawson Rd. Troopers responded and investigation determined Daniel Bolio had accessed the residence and vandalized the property. Investigations revealed Bolio threaten the occupant when exiting the residence. Troopers took Bolio into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Bolio was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov