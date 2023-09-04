Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão attends the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

Sun. 03 of September of 2023, 12:24h

The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister, H.E Mr. Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão is invited to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit Meeting in Jakarta from the 5th to 7th of September 2023. The Prime Minister will join the Heads of States and Heads of Governments from ASEAN Member States and Dialogue Partners to discuss various regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Summit provides an opportunity for Timor-Leste to exchange views, share insights on matters related to political, economic, and security cooperation in the region.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with ASEAN Member States, the United Nations Secretary General and dialogue partners at the margin of the ASEAN Summit.

The Prime Minister will lead a delegation composed by the Vice-Prime Minister of Economic Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Minister of Interior, and the Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs.