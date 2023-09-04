Freedom of expression: Tolentino defends senators wearing WPS shirts during Gilas game vs China

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino defended his fellow senators who are wearing 'West Philippine Sea' shirts during the FIBA World Cup match between Gilas Pilipinas and China men's basketball teams last Saturday.

In an interview with Teleradyo on Sunday, Tolentino said his colleagues were just using their freedom of expression in displaying unity against China's incursion in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when they wore that kind of statement shirts.

"It's one way of showing our unity. Hindi ito first time nakita. 'Yung opening game natin sa Philippine Arena, may nakasuot na ng ganun," said Tolentino.

Gilas Pilipinas dominated China, 96-75 during the national team's final FIBA World Cup match inside the Araneta Coliseum.

Among the senators who were seen wearing WPS shirts during Saturday evening's classifications game were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, as well as Senators Joel Villanueva, Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara, Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, and Christopher Lawrence 'Bong' Go.

"Walang masama doon sa nagpakita ng kanilang personal political belief na atin ang West Philippine Sea, even if in a sports event that is FIBA. I don't see anything wrong with that," Tolentino stressed.