Gallium Oxide Substrate Market To Reach US$ 9.7 Million by 2032: Fact.MR Report

The surge in demand for high-performance and energy-efficient power electronics solutions is expected to boost the adoption of gallium oxide substrate

Rockville , Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Gallium Oxide Substrate Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach US $9.7 million by the end of 2032.



A gallium oxide substrate is a foundational material made from gallium oxide (Ga2O3), used to create advanced electronic devices. These substrates are superior to alternatives due to their wide bandgap, allowing them to handle high voltages without breakdown. They have high electron mobility for efficient high-frequency operation, and their wider bandgap reduces energy loss. Gallium oxide substrates can withstand high temperatures, making them durable, and they also enable smaller device designs.

The growth of the gallium oxide substrate market is moving forward because of several key factors. These include the substrates' wide bandgap, enabling high-voltage handling and reduced energy loss, hence catering to the demand for energy-efficient power electronics. Their high electron mobility facilitates efficient high-frequency operations, while their capability to endure high temperatures enhances device reliability.

Segmentation of Gallium Oxide Substrate Industry Research Report

By Dopant By Application By Region Sn Visible/ Ultraviolet LEDs North America Fe Power Semiconductors Latin America Others Ultraviolet Detectors Europe APAC

















Key Takeaways:

North American and Europe markets had witnessed a growth rate of ~7.9% and ~4.8% in 2022

Market share of top 3 countries accounts for around 29.6%

Under the application segment, the visible/Ultraviolet LED sub-segment dominates the market with 56.4% market share in 2022



The Gallium Oxide Substrate market is driven by the increasing demand for power electronics in electric vehicles, the rising adoption of substrates for high-power applications, and expanding research and development efforts.- Says FACTMR Expert



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 9.7 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

TAMURA Corporation

Novel Crystal Technology

Others

Market Competition

The gallium Oxide Substrate market is fragmented, with multiple companies competing and offering diverse products within niche segments.

Currently in its early stages, the gallium oxide substrate market has witnessed a doubling of both demand and production in recent years. To bridge the demand-supply gap, industry participants are looking to increase production capacity and channel greater investments into targeted business segments. The market's strong growth has captured the attention of international investors.

In July 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation invested in Novel Crystal Technology, Inc., a Japanese company that develops gallium-oxide wafers for advanced energy-saving power semiconductors. This move supports Mitsubishi Electric's rapid development of eco-friendly technologies in line with global decarbonization efforts.

Novel Crystal Technology is a leading producer of gallium-oxide wafers and holds the manufacturing expertise that Mitsubishi Electric will utilize to enhance its own production of gallium-oxide power semiconductors.

Winning strategies

Key players in the market are channeling substantial resources into research and development (R&D) endeavors. This strategic approach involves dedicating significant funds, time, and expertise to enhance the properties and capabilities of gallium oxide substrates. By investing in R&D, these players aim to push the boundaries of what the material can achieve in terms of power handling, thermal performance, and efficiency.

Market giants are actively informing customers about the benefits and potential of these substrates. This helps make the technology more accessible, builds trust, and widens the customer base.

Strategically building robust intellectual property (IP) portfolios is a major way to secure a competitive advantage, protect innovations, and rise above in the market. This involves filing patents for new manufacturing techniques, unique material compositions, and innovative device applications related to gallium oxide substrates. By doing so, these companies create a defensive barrier that prevents competitors from easily replicating their advancements.



