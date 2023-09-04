Dakota Lithium's Duane Hjelm and John Hoyer Vying for Angler of the Year at the National Walleye Tour Championship
Our involvement in the National Walleye Tour has always been about more than just sponsorship. It's about supporting the sport, pushing the boundaries and contributing to the community.”DEVILS LAKE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakota Lithium, a leading provider of high-performance lithium batteries, is proud to announce that their team members, Duane Hjelm and John Hoyer, are set to compete for the prestigious title of Angler of the Year at the upcoming National Walleye Tour Championship. The elite event, featuring the best anglers from around the country, will determine the pinnacle of walleye fishing talent and skill.
The Competitors
Duane Hjelm is the current AOY champion and has been with Dakota Lithium for three years and has consistently demonstrated unparalleled fishing skills, showcasing Dakota Lithium's batteries as the angler's ultimate ally for powering boats and fishing gear. Duane uses three Dakota Lithium DL+ 12V 135Ah batteries in series to run his 36 Volt trolling motor.
John Hoyer is a veteran angler with multiple wins under his belt. He has been an integral part of Dakota Lithium’s success, advocating for the brand's commitment to durability and long-lasting performance. John uses three Dakota Lithium DL+ 12V 135Ah batteries in series to run his 36 Volt trolling motor.
The Championship
The National Walleye Tour Championship is the culmination of a year-long series of fiercely competitive events, featuring the nation’s top professional and co-anglers. The winner not only earns the title of Angler of the Year but also secures significant prizes and sponsorships.
Dakota Lithium's Commitment
"Our involvement in the National Walleye Tour has always been about more than just sponsorship," said Brandon Chestnut, Marketing Director, at Dakota Lithium. "It's about supporting the sport, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and contributing to the community. We are thrilled to have not just one but two of our team members competing for Angler of the Year. It's a testament to the exceptional talent and the quality of products we represent."
What to Expect
The championship will include several rounds of intense competition, with both Hjelm and Hoyer aiming to outperform each other and the other competitors. It promises to be a thrilling event, providing an exciting opportunity for fans, supporters, and fishing enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the sport.
About Dakota Lithium:
Dakota Lithium is the leading consumer lithium battery brand in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2008 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, by two pilots and a chemical engineer, Dakota Lithium is built on a culture of relentless improvement and reliability. With twice the power, half the weight, and five times the lifespan of traditional batteries, Dakota Lithium batteries provide lasting value, reduce environmental impact, and come backed by an industry-leading 11-year
