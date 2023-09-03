Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size Envisions $1,743.13 Billion by 2030, At 58.10% of CAGR | Unlocking Opportunities

[209 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 44.65 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1743.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 58.10% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are RealtyMogul, PeerStreet, Patch of Land, Groundfloor, RealCrowd, Cadre, Rich Uncles, DiversyFund, Roofstock, Sharestates, ArborCrowd, RealT, EquityMultiple, CrowdStreet, iFunding (Note: iFunding ceased operations in 2016), LendingHome, PeerRealty (now known as Brelion), Acquire Real Estate, M2CROWD, BrickFunding, Groundbreaker Technologies Inc., RM Technologies LLC, Profitus, ReInvest24, Fundrise LLC, American Homeowner Preservation LLC, Bulkestate, etc.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size - By Investors (Individual Investors And Institutional Investors) And By Property Type (Residential And Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2023-2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 44.65 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1743.13 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 58.10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Real Estate Crowdfunding? How big is the Real Estate Crowdfunding Industry?

Real estate crowdfunding is a technique of obtaining funds for real estate projects or investments using online platforms that connect individual investors with real estate developers or property owners. This type of funding can be used for a variety of real estate-related endeavours, including the purchase of existing properties or the development of new ones. Crowdfunding for real estate allows a large number of investors to pool their resources to support real estate endeavours, as opposed to the usual financing techniques such as bank loans or investments from a few wealthy individuals or institutions. These investors frequently have the opportunity to engage in a wide variety of real estate projects, ranging from residential homes to commercial buildings. These opportunities may be found all over the world.

Real estate crowdfunding business utilizes social networking sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for attracting a plethora of investors.

In recent years, there has been a considerable expansion in the size of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market. This expansion has been driven by a growing interest in real estate investments as well as the accessibility afforded by online platforms. Nevertheless, the precise size of the industry might change depending on a variety of factors including geography, the regulatory environment, and the conditions of the market. The global market for crowdfunding investments in real estate was valued in the billions of millions when we did the most recent update to our knowledge in September 2021; but, particular amounts are subject to rapid change.

It is highly recommended that you study recent market research papers, publications within the business, or sources of financial news in order to obtain the most up-to-date information on the size and growth of the Real Estate Crowdfunding industry, including information regarding market trends and geographical variances. These sources frequently supply the most recent data and insights on the state of the industry as well as its future course.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Report Coverage & Overview:

Real Estate Crowdfunding is a disruptive financial model that brings together investors and real estate developers or property owners through online platforms. It has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential for diversification, accessibility, and the ability to participate in real estate investments with relatively small amounts of capital. Here's an overview of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market:

How It Works:

Investor Participation: Individual investors, often referred to as crowdfunders, can invest in real estate projects alongside other investors. This allows for the pooling of resources and risk sharing.

Individual investors, often referred to as crowdfunders, can invest in real estate projects alongside other investors. This allows for the pooling of resources and risk sharing. Online Platforms: Crowdfunding platforms serve as intermediaries, connecting investors with real estate opportunities. These platforms provide project details, financial information, and investment terms.

Crowdfunding platforms serve as intermediaries, connecting investors with real estate opportunities. These platforms provide project details, financial information, and investment terms. Project Variety: Real estate crowdfunding covers a wide spectrum of projects, including residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use properties. Investors can choose projects that align with their investment goals and risk tolerance.

Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Growth Dynamics

The dominance of the segment over the estimated timespan is attributed to massive requirement of financing for constructing commercial structures across the globe. Apart from this, fundraising events are rapidly transiting to digital mode with real-estate sponsors finding it convenient and time-savvy in comparison to offline mode. This has further promulgated the growth of commercial sector in the recent years. Additionally, a surge in the fund allocation for commercial real estate activities in developing countries due to large-scale setting up of clinics and schools will further contribute to the segmental domination in the near future.

Prospects for Sector Growth and Enlargement

The realm of real estate crowdfunding presents a multitude of avenues for advancing and broadening its horizons, which encompass:

Engaging Non-Accredited Investors: As regulations undergo evolution, there exists the potential to extend outreach to non-accredited investors, thereby granting a more extensive pool of individuals access to real estate investment prospects. Nurturing Niche Market Segments: Focusing on specialized markets like affordable housing, student accommodations, or senior living facilities can serve as a distinctive approach for platforms, allowing them to align with specific investor preferences. Expanding Across Geographies: Venturing into new regions or countries holds the promise of unlocking fresh investment prospects and cultivating a broader investor community. Pioneering Innovative Investment Instruments: The creation of inventive investment products, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or offerings related to real estate debt, can enhance a platform's appeal, drawing in a wider array of investors attuned to diverse investment inclinations. Forging Alliances with Conventional Real Estate Enterprises: Entering into strategic collaborations with traditional real estate firms can furnish platforms with access to invaluable industry insights, resources, and an enhanced deal pipeline.

Challenges:

Regulatory Environment: Real estate crowdfunding is subject to varying regulations depending on the country or region, making it essential for investors to understand the rules in their jurisdiction.

Risk: Real estate investments, even in crowdfunding, carry inherent risks. Investors can lose their capital if a project underperforms.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022: USD 44.65 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 1743.13 billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 58.10%
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Market Players: RealtyMogul, PeerStreet, Patch of Land, Groundfloor, RealCrowd, Cadre, Rich Uncles, DiversyFund, Roofstock, Sharestates, ArborCrowd, RealT, EquityMultiple, CrowdStreet, iFunding (Note: iFunding ceased operations in 2016), LendingHome, PeerRealty (now known as Brelion), Acquire Real Estate, M2CROWD, BrickFunding, Groundbreaker Technologies Inc., RM Technologies LLC, Profitus, ReInvest24, Fundrise LLC, American Homeowner Preservation LLC, Bulkestate, Crowdestate OÜ, Estateguru OÜ, Housers, Square Meter SAPI de CV.
Key Segment: By Investors, By Property Type, and By Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Segmentation Analysis

Institutional Segment Poised for Highest CAGR Growth Between 2023-2030

The Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market categorizes investors into two segments: Individual and Institutional. It is anticipated that the Institutional segment will experience the most significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Institutional investors primarily include entities such as life insurance companies and pension funds, typically making substantial investments exceeding USD 10 to 15 million at a time. This characteristic allows crowdfunding platforms to swiftly accumulate millions of dollars in capital.

Commercial Segment Expected to Exhibit Highest CAGR Growth Between 2023-2030

The Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market classifies the Real Estate Sector into Residential and Commercial divisions. The Commercial segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the substantial demand for fundraising in emerging economies to finance the construction of various facilities, including schools, hospitals, malls, and shopping centers.

The global Real Estate Crowdfunding market is segmented as follows:

By Investors Segment Analysis

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

By Property Type Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial Schools Hospitals Shopping Centers Industrial Buildings Others



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Real Estate Crowdfunding market include -

Fundrise

RealtyMogul

PeerStreet

Patch of Land

Groundfloor

CrowdStreet

RealCrowd

Cadre

Rich Uncles

DiversyFund

Roofstock

Sharestates

ArborCrowd

RealT

EquityMultiple

iFunding (Note: iFunding ceased operations in 2016)

LendingHome

PeerRealty (now known as Brelion)

Acquire Real Estate

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Real Estate Crowdfunding market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 58.10% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Real Estate Crowdfunding market size was valued at around US$ 44.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1743.13 billion by 2030.

By Investors, the Institutional investors was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

By Property Type Segments, the Commercial segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2022.

On the basis of geography, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Rapid Adoption of Blockchain Technology Fueling Market Expansion

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Real Estate Crowdfunding industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Real Estate Crowdfunding Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Real Estate Crowdfunding Industry?

What segments does the Real Estate Crowdfunding Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Real Estate Crowdfunding Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Investors, By Property Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

The horizon of real estate crowdfunding holds abundant potential for growth and expansion. CEOs and professionals within the industry can harness these prospects and steer the sustained prosperity of their platforms by remaining attuned to market dynamics, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and crafting inventive strategies.

Regional Dominance:

Real Estate Crowdfunding: A Global Perspective

Real estate crowdfunding, a relatively new investment strategy, has gained remarkable popularity in recent years. It involves financing real estate projects by pooling funds from a large number of investors, primarily facilitated through online platforms. Here's a breakdown of regional trends in the real estate crowdfunding market, highlighting key insights:

North America: The North American real estate crowdfunding market, led by the United States, stands as one of the world's largest. Robust investments in real estate, a substantial base of accredited investors, and favorable regulatory environments are pivotal drivers of this market's growth.

Europe: Europe ranks among the globe's major real estate crowdfunding markets. Increasing demand for property investments, a growing number of crowdfunding platforms, and favorable legal frameworks fuel its expansion. Key consumer markets within Europe include the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the real estate crowdfunding market, with nations like China, Australia, and Japan leading the way. Factors such as a rising population of high-net-worth individuals, urbanization trends, and supportive government policies drive market expansion.

Middle East and Africa: Although in its nascent stages, the Middle East and Africa are experiencing significant development in real estate crowdfunding. Growing demand for property investments, an increasing number of platforms, and supportive government regulations are key drivers of this emerging market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Researchers at Zion Market Research have put forward the figures as per which the global real estate crowdfunding industry is projected to accrue highest gains of more than 58.1% during the assessment timeframe. Real estate crowdfunding tools are the addition to the business of crowdfunding and will help the crowdfunding business to flourish in the near future. With launching of acts such as JOBS Act of 2012, the real estate crowdfunding industry is anticipated to gain traction over the years ahead. Furthermore, real estate crowdfunding has supported real estate firms in procuring funding from giant as well as new investors and this is likely to pave way for the expansion of real estate crowdfunding market over the forecast timeframe.

