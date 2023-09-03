Tolentino lauds triumphant hosting of PH ROTC Games' Mindanao leg

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino hailed the triumphant hosting of the second regional leg of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) in Zamboanga City.

"Masasabing tunay na matagumpay ang pagtatanghal ng ROTC Games dito sa Mindanao. Nais nating kunin ang pagkakataong pasalamatan ang lahat ng mga nasa likod ng tagumpay na ito, kabilang ang Department of National Defense, ang Commission on Higher Education, ang Philippine Sports Commission, ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Zamboanga, at ang napakarami pang nagbuhos ng panahon at lakas upang masiguradong ang kauna-unahang ROTC Games ay maidaraos nang matagumpay," Tolentino said in his speech during the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The closing ceremony was attended by Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, Cong. Kymer Olaso and other top officicers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Mindanao leg of the said tournament featured cadet athletes from various Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units from different colleges and universities in six regions across the southern part of the country, including Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region X (Northern Mindanao), Region XI (Davao Region), Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN), Region XIII (Caraga), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The cadets showcased their skills in different sports such as track and field, basketball, kickboxing, boxing, arnis, volleyball and e-sports.

Tolentino, who is the man behind the innovative nature of PRG, said the Mindanao leg of the tournament has been more meaningful and significant due to the presence and all-out support of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte who graced the tournament's opening rites last Sunday.

"Lalong higit, ito ay naglalayon ding pagbuklurin ang mga kadeteng Pilipino sa ating nagkakaisang layunin na ihanda ang ating mga kabataan sa pamumuno at pamamahala sa darating na panahon," he added

According to Tolentino, the next regional tournament will be in Luzon on September 17 to 23 in Tagaytay City.

The Philippine ROTC Games will involve the ROTC units of the main service branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)--the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. According to the Senator, the tournament is a potent tool for development, patriotism, and nation building.

"Ang inyong karanasan sa ROTC Games ay magpa-unlad nawa sa inyong katawan, kaiisipan at kalooban, at gawin kayong mga tunay na pag-asa ng ating bayan," he said.