Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release X4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/29/23 at 0105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release X4

ACCUSED: John Galaske

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway on VT Route 30, Townshend, Windham County. Troopers responded and identified the operator of the vehicle to be John Galaske. Galaske was found to have a criminally suspended license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Galaske was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/13/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release X4.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600