Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release X4

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/29/23 at 0105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release X4
ACCUSED: John Galaske
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway on VT Route 30, Townshend, Windham County. Troopers responded and identified the operator of the vehicle to be John Galaske. Galaske was found to have a criminally suspended license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Galaske was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/13/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release X4.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600