FEMA Teams in Field to Help Hurricane Idalia Survivors

ATLANTA – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are working in communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and provide referrals to other disaster resources.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. FEMA personnel never ask for money. 

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

FEMA home inspectors will be in communities to meet with applicants to verify losses. FEMA will contact the homeowner to arrange a time for the inspection. These inspectors carry photo ID badges and will have the applicant’s application number. 

FEMA personnel and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) personnel never ask for money for services. There are no fees involved in applying to FEMA or SBA.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

FEMA Teams in Field to Help Hurricane Idalia Survivors

