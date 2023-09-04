Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum - 20th Anniversary Founders Gala!

Friday, October 20 from 6 to 11 pm

The Arabian Knights is one of our performers at the event.

Raad Hakeem will be playing the tamboura.

The Chaldean Cultural Center, which houses the world's first and only Chaldean Museum., is celebrating its 20th anniversary and paying tribute to its founders.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- West Bloomfield, Michigan, October 20, 2023

After decades of war and ethnic genocide, Iraq’s Chaldean population, once a vibrant community in ancient Mesopotamia and the cradle of civilization, today lives in diaspora.

Currently, the largest and strongest concentration of Chaldeans live in the Detroit Metropolitan area where the community chose to build the first and only Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum in the world. Located in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the Center is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Chaldean history, culture, language, and identity.

As we strive to enhance and expand our mission and services, we need funding to support our programming that strengthens our heritage.

Please support the CCC’s efforts by becoming a sponsor, attending our Gala on Friday, October 20th, or donating. Your contributions are greatly appreciated. Get your tickets now!

Sincerely,

Judy Jonna
Chairperson
&
Weam Namou
Executive Director

Weam Namou
Chaldean Cultural Center
+1 248-681-5050
info@chaldeanculturalcenter.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

A Word From One of Our Founders (Victor Saroki)

You just read:

Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum - 20th Anniversary Founders Gala!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Weam Namou
Chaldean Cultural Center
+1 248-681-5050 info@chaldeanculturalcenter.org
Company/Organization
Chaldean Cultural Center
5600 Walnut Lake Road
West Bloomfield, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-681-5050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum - 20th Anniversary Founders Gala!
Beth Nahrain 2nd Annual Writers of Mesopotamia Conference
Mesopotamian Writers will Gather and Discuss Their Work at the Chaldean Cultural Center
View All Stories From This Author