MACAU, September 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 12:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 Between 15:00 and 18:00 on 2nd September High Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon “Saola” is gradually moving away from Macao and is weakening. The wind in Macao will remain between Beaufort scale level 7-8 with gusts. In addition, due to the rainbands of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow (2nd and 3rd Sept.), and the rain will be quite heavy at times.

Since “Saola” has weakened faster than forecasted, the resulting water level increase due to storm surge was relatively low. In addition, “Saola” moved faster than forecasted, and hence the peak of the storm surge did not match with the peak of the astronomical tide. Therefore, the flood level was lower than expected. Nevertheless, it is possible that flood level of about 0.5 meters will occur during the day during astronomical high tide.

“Saola” will continue to affect Macao for a period of time. The public are advised to stay safe and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.