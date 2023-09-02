MACAU, September 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 13:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 15:00 on 2nd September Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

Typhoon “Saola” is gradually moving away from Macao and is weakening. SMG will issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.3 at 15:00 on 2nd September. However, due to the rainbands of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow (2nd and 3rd Sept.), and the rain will be quite heavy at times.

In addition, SMG has cancelled all Storm Surge Warning at 13:30.

“Saola” will continue to affect Macao for a period of time. The public are advised to stay safe and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.