MACAU, September 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 15:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

“Saola” has weakened into a severe tropical storm and is gradually moving away from Macao.

Tropical Cyclone Signal No.3 is issued at 3pm. However, due to the rainbands of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow (2nd and 3rd Sept.), and the rain will be quite heavy at times.

“Saola” will continue to affect Macao for a period of time. As the winds over the bridges are expected to be strong and gusty, drivers are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between Macao Peninsula and Taipa Island through motorcycle lane on Sai Van Bridge.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.