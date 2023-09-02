MACAU, September 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 20:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical cyclone “Saola” is gradually moving away from Macao and the winds start moderating. Affecting by the rainbands of “Saola”, there will still be showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow (2nd and 3rd Sept.).

“Saola” will continue to affect Macao for a period of time. As the winds over the bridges are expected to be strong and gusty, drivers are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between Macao Peninsula and Taipa Island through motorcycle lane on Sai Van Bridge.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.