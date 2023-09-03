EmpowerBusinessClub.com Presents BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023: Learn, Progress, Connect and Profit

BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 promises to showcase forward-thinking insights, virtual breakout sessions and business growth networking.

LONDON, UK, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerBusinessClub.com, a trailblazing B2B Digital Hub, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated event, BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023, set to take place on Saturday October 14th, online.

BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 promises to showcase forward-thinking insights from knowledge-based founders and entrepreneurs, virtual breakout sessions and business growth networking.

As a leader in the B2B Digital Hub landscape, EmpowerBusinessClub.com envisions BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 as an opportunity to empower business growth for established and aspiring knowledge-based entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 is not just an online event; it’s a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and an opportunity to increase future client growth,” said Lena Benjamin, Founder of EmpowerBusinessClub.com. “We’re excited to virtually welcome knowledge based attendees so that they can learn how to profit from their expertise for new business by highlighting the latest growth opportunities.”

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers, including:

– Anna Baniuk | Founder/CEO & Business Matchmaker | Your VIP World

– Lena Benjamin | Founder/Host | Empower Business Club

– Rand Brenner | Founder & Consultant | LCG / Licensing for Profits

– DeDee Cai | Founder/CEO & Coach | Fit To Profit

– Melanie Cunningham | Founder & CEO | MC Law Office P.C.

– Toussaint L. Myricks | Founder | Law Offices of Toussaint L. Myricks

– CaTyra Polland | CEO/Founder & Editor | Love for Words

BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 will also host keynote speaker breakout sessions, where participants can gain practical insights and skills in Business, Marketing, Wealth Building, Intellectual Property, Publishing and more. Plus a full hour of power networking for online attendees and keynote speakers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore EmpowerBusinessClub.com latest digital products and solutions with live demonstrations and showcasing member benefits worth $8,000+ and to answer any queries.

In alignment with EmpowerBusinessClub.com’s commitment to giving back, a portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to a charity to be polled and recommended by the online attendees.

Learn more about BizGrow Virtual Summit 2023 and book tickets at https://empowerbusinessclub.com/bizgrow

About EmpowerBusinessClub.com:

EmpowerBusinessClub.com is a leading B2B Digital Hub on a mission to empower business growth for consultants and advisors by digitalizing knowledge-driven & service-based ventures.

For media inquiries or to request press passes, please contact:

Sam Hugh

Public Relations Manager

EmpowerBusinessClub.com

Email: samh@empowerbusinessclub.com

Website: www.empowerbusinessclub.com