Michael Corbin (R) GA CD-7, Names Ola Hawatmeh, Campaign Manager and Strategist for 2024
Michael Corbin, Congressional Candidate, GA CD7 (John's Creek,Duluth,Norcross,Peachtree Corners,Lilburn,Lawrenceville,Snellville,Grayson,Dacula,Loganville)PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Michael Corbin officially announces Ola Hawatmeh as Campaign Manager and Strategist for 2024. Ola was by his side every step of the way during Corbin’s previous run in 2022, where as a team they won the first round Republican Primary in GA CD-7 in May 2022 with 42% of the vote (18,637 votes). However, Corbin lost the Primary runoff in June 2022, primarily due to low voter turnout. Both Michael Corbin and Ola Hawatmeh vow to not have a repeat and fully expect to outright win the Republican Primary slated for March 12, 2024, this time a runoff will not be on the menu. Ola has worked on other successful campaigns, notably for Marcus Molinaro in NY CD-19 who upset the Democrats in a toss-up district."
“I am ecstatic that Ola Hawatmeh will be back with my campaign. She is the hardest working person I know, a true patriot, and former Congressional candidate. However, the biggest commonality we have is loyalty. She and I value loyalty to each other and more importantly the constituents of GA CD-7 and our country. I am running to be the voice in Washington, D.C., of someone who is from, lives and personally invested in our district. I have complete confidence in Ola’s strategic vision, never back down mentality and political acumen to get us there. You do not win alone you win as a team. Together we will continue to momentum towards campaign contributions and community outreach leading up to the Republican Primary.”
- Michael Corbin, Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 7th District.
“I’m excited to be working with Mike Corbin for Congress as his campaign manager who is a true patriot with passion that cares about America and who we need in Congress.”
- Ola Hawatmeh, Campaign Manager and Strategist for Michael Corbin (R) Congressional Candidate GA CD-7.
About Ola Hawatmeh:
Ola’s is an individual thinker and dreamer, a political outsider, and not an establishment puppet. With the cards stacked against her she ran a phenomenally successful Congressional campaign in NY District 19. She is a conservative, and believes in the idea of America, strict adherence to the Constitution especially the first and second amendments. Government should be limited to dealing with national security, sovereignty, the basic needs of the people and addressing the pressing exigencies of the day while remaining as small as possible.
About Michael Corbin:
Corbin’s ethos is based on Faith, Freedom, and Facts. America First. A proud conservative, husband and father of two, a graduate of Duluth High School in Gwinnett County and holds a degree from The University of Georgia, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and International Affairs. His professional career spans 19 years of business development leadership in the communications industry. He is a member of The Gwinnett GOP, Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Missions Committee and Deacon, Board of Directors for Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries.
Key Issues:
1) Strengthening our economy
2) Holding “Big Tech” accountable by introducing legislation to amend section 230 (enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Title V of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, generally providing online entities immunity from their actions)
3) Responsible path towards energy independence
4) Strengthening our military and supporting our veterans
5) Term Limits, Corbin strongly believes political offices, should have term limits; endorsed by U.S. Term Limits (USTL) organization. President Philip Blumel commented on Corbin's pledge, "Michael's strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people." " America needs a Congress that will be served by "citizen legislators," not career politicians."
6) Defending our 2nd Amendments rights
7) Strategically rebuilding our aging infrastructure in Georgia and across the county
8) Keeping politics out of public schools while allowing for school choice
9) Securing our borders safely and ethically, while allowing lawful immigration to pursue the American dream
10) Supporting responsible pro-life initiatives
11) Access to affordable healthcare for Americans
12) Breaking down racial barriers - Corbin states, "As a loving husband of someone of color and having multicultural children. I do not see race; I see the woman and children that I love, not color."
